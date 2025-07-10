TheJakartaPost

House approves 24 ambassadorial candidates after closed-door hearings

The House of Representatives Commission I, overseeing defense and foreign affairs, has submitted the result of a confirmation hearing for 24 ambassadorial nominees to the legislature leadership, who are expected to send it to President Prabowo Subianto.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 10, 2025

Former coordinating maritime affairs minister Indroyono Soesilo (center), who is touted to be the next Indonesian ambassador to the United States, leave the House of Representatives Commission I meeting room at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta after attending a confirmation hearing for ambassadorial candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto on July 5. Former coordinating maritime affairs minister Indroyono Soesilo (center), who is touted to be the next Indonesian ambassador to the United States, leave the House of Representatives Commission I meeting room at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta after attending a confirmation hearing for ambassadorial candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto on July 5. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

T

he House of Representatives has declared that 24 ambassadorial candidates submitted by President Prabowo Subianto have passed the confirmation hearing, including nominees for the vacant posts to the United States and United Nations.

“The results of the hearings confirmed that the candidates proposed by the government meet the necessary requirements,” said Sukamta, deputy chair of House Commission I overseeing defense and foreign affairs, on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politicians added that the results of the test had been submitted by Commission I to House leadership, who would send the results back to the President.

Commission I lawmakers held confirmation hearings for 24 individuals nominated to fill diplomatic posts abroad from July 5 to 6, in which the candidates presented their strategies to the commission leaders. Lawmakers would assess the nominees’ capacity in foreign policy and their understanding of the opportunities and challenges in their respective host countries.

“We believe the ambassadorial candidates submitted by the President have gone through a thorough consideration process, taking into account their competence, integrity and professional track record,” Sukamta said.

Read also: Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Investigators assure transparency in case of officer’s alleged murder by superiors
Former coordinating maritime affairs minister Indroyono Soesilo (center), who is touted to be the next Indonesian ambassador to the United States, leave the House of Representatives Commission I meeting room at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta after attending a confirmation hearing for ambassadorial candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto on July 5.
Politics

House approves 24 ambassadorial candidates after closed-door hearings
President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of National Police at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, on July 1.
Politics

Gibran prepares for Papua role as pressure grows for peace talks

Highlight
Cars wait to board a ferry at the Merak Port in Cilegon, Banten on Jan. 2, 2025.
Economy

Car sales tumble in first half of 2025 as consumers rein in spending
Business as usual: Trucks haul freight on Feb. 26, 2025 at the container terminal of Batu Ampar Port on Batam Island, Riau Islands province.
Editorial

RI cannot solve US deficit
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (right) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) during a hearing of judicial review petition against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 23, 2025. Saldi ask the representatives from the government and House of Representatives on why the revision to the law extended beyond the court's order of revising military officers' retirement age.
Politics

Lawmakers revisit Constitutional Court Law after election ruling

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

FM Sugiono urges ASEAN unity amid looming US tariffs
Economy

US likely to impose uniform tariff on Indonesia, peers: CSIS
Archipelago

Investigators assure transparency in case of officer’s alleged murder by superiors
Regulations

Government funding key to Surabaya expansion, says Whoosh operator KCIC
Politics

House approves 24 ambassadorial candidates after closed-door hearings
Politics

Gibran prepares for Papua role as pressure grows for peace talks
Companies

INA hits Rp 65t in total investments in May
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
