House approves 24 ambassadorial candidates after closed-door hearings

The House of Representatives Commission I, overseeing defense and foreign affairs, has submitted the result of a confirmation hearing for 24 ambassadorial nominees to the legislature leadership, who are expected to send it to President Prabowo Subianto.
he House of Representatives has declared that 24 ambassadorial candidates submitted by President Prabowo Subianto have passed the confirmation hearing, including nominees for the vacant posts to the United States and United Nations.
“The results of the hearings confirmed that the candidates proposed by the government meet the necessary requirements,” said Sukamta, deputy chair of House Commission I overseeing defense and foreign affairs, on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.
The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politicians added that the results of the test had been submitted by Commission I to House leadership, who would send the results back to the President.
Commission I lawmakers held confirmation hearings for 24 individuals nominated to fill diplomatic posts abroad from July 5 to 6, in which the candidates presented their strategies to the commission leaders. Lawmakers would assess the nominees’ capacity in foreign policy and their understanding of the opportunities and challenges in their respective host countries.
“We believe the ambassadorial candidates submitted by the President have gone through a thorough consideration process, taking into account their competence, integrity and professional track record,” Sukamta said.
