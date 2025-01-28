Construction of Manggarai LRT station commences

A Greater Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) train passes above Jl. Gatot Soebroto in Jakarta on Oct. 4, 2024. (Antara/Fauzan)

C ity-owned developer Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) has officially commenced the foundation work for Manggarai Station in South Jakarta as part of the Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) phase 1B project connecting Velodrome in East Jakarta to Manggarai.

Construction progress on the LRT Jakarta Phase 1B had reached 44 percent as of the second week of January, said the director of LRT Jakarta Phase 1B project Ramdani Akbar in a statement.

“Jakpro is committed to maintaining public safety and ensuring that construction activities are carried out in accordance with established standards,” he went on to say on Monday, as quoted by Kompas.

The Manggarai area, Ramdani continued, is projected to be a major transportation hub in the city that will incorporate a number of transit options, including Commuter Line (KRL), TransJakarta bus rapid transit (BRT) and airport rail services.

The current construction work involves erecting pillars along the Velodrome-Manggarai route, some of which will be approximately 28 meters high. This aspect poses significant challenges for contractors.

The Phase 1B route will stretch 6.4 kilometers and include five stations, namely Rawamangun Station, Pramuka BPKP Station, Pasar Pramuka Station, Matraman Station and Manggarai Station.

To accommodate the construction work in Manggarai, traffic management measures will be implemented on Jl. Sultan Agung and Jl. Minangkabau, effective from Jan. 27 to Aug. 31, 2026.