'I am just helping the President': Gibran defends impromptu visit

Checking in: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) leaves following a meeting with People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) chairman Ahmad Muzani in Jakarta on Oct. 14. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

N ewly-inaugurated Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Wednesday defended his move to make multiple unannounced visits shortly after being sworn in on Sunday saying that he only performed his duty as a deputy to President Prabowo Subianto.

Gibran said that his impromptu visits, which were a signature move of his father, former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, were aimed at checking the progress of some of President Prabowo's signature policies such as the free meals program.

"I am an assistant to the President. I just want to make sure existing and ongoing development projects progress as scheduled and can be well executed based on agreed timelines," Gibran was quoted by Kompas.com on Wednesday on the sideline of his visit to a state-run high school in South Jakarta to check on the trial run for the free meals program for students.

Earlier in the week, Gibran made impromptu visits to construction sites of key infrastructure projects in Jakarta, namely phase two of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project connecting the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta and Ancol in North Jakarta, as well as the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project connecting Manggarai in Central Jakarta and Rawamangun in East Jakarta.

Gibran said that he needed to make sure that the projects proceeded as scheduled so that they could be ready in time for their inauguration by President Prabowo.

Other than conducting visits to some key infrastructure projects, earlier in the week Gibran also held a high-profile meeting with foreign dignitaries who were in town to attend the inauguration of President Prabowo.

On Monday, Gibran held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the vice president's office in Central Jakarta.