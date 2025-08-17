TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta

Among attendees of the ceremony were former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Fifth president Megawati Soekarnoputri skipped the celebration at the State Palace and opted to attend one held by her party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, August 17, 2025 Published on Aug. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-08-17T14:07:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (center, wearing white) greets ceremony attendants in the middle of the cultural performance after the flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 17, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto (center, wearing white) greets ceremony attendants in the middle of the cultural performance after the flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 17, 2025. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto led the 80th Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta on Sunday, his first Aug. 17 celebration since taking office as the country’s head of state last year.

The festive ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta was attended by high-ranking officials, foreign dignitaries, veterans and more than 8,000 regular citizens who were lucky enough to make the audience quota.

The palace previously opened public registration for people wishing to attend the event, with the quota being filled within hours.

Sunday’s ceremony began with a cultural parade carrying replicas of the original Red-and-White flag and the Proclamation of Independence text from the National Monument (Monas) to the State Palace. The procession featured hundreds of security officers on motorcycles and horses, as well as military and police academy drum band personnel dressed in traditional attire.

At around 9:50 a.m., Prabowo, dressed in an off-white traditional Malay outfit, started the flag-hoisting ceremony by reading the Independence Proclamation, before handing over the Red-and-White Flag to the national flag-hoisting squad (Paskibraka).

Three members of the national flag-hoisting team raise the Red-and-White flag on Aug. 17, 2025, during a ceremony to commemorate Indonesia's 80th anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta.
Three members of the national flag-hoisting team raise the Red-and-White flag on Aug. 17, 2025, during a ceremony to commemorate Indonesia's 80th anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

After the ceremony, the celebrations continued with an air show performed by among other aircraft eight Air Force F-16 fighter jets and a host of cultural performances, including traditional dances and a showcase of pencak silat traditional martial art.

Popular

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Related Articles

Jokowi’s presidency ushered in ‘authoritarian revival’

More than 360 hit by food poisoning after eating free school meal in Central Java

Discontent over tax hikes spreads following massive protest in Pati

What if protest in Central Java small town could be a warning for Jakarta elite?

PDI-P is just a symptom

Related Article

Jokowi’s presidency ushered in ‘authoritarian revival’

More than 360 hit by food poisoning after eating free school meal in Central Java

Discontent over tax hikes spreads following massive protest in Pati

What if protest in Central Java small town could be a warning for Jakarta elite?

PDI-P is just a symptom

Popular

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

More in Indonesia

 View more
Pushing back: A protester holds a sign on Wednesday that reads “Pati united. Down with arrogant regent who oppresses the people“ during a demonstration in Pati, Central Java. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the city from across the regency to demand the resignation of Pati Regent Sudewo, triggered by his policy to increase land and property taxes by up to 250 percent.
Politics

Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests
President Prabowo Subianto (center, wearing white) greets ceremony attendants in the middle of the cultural performance after the flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 17, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta
Natural calamity: A 6.6 Ritcher scale shatters goods displayed in a grocery story in Poso, Central Sulawesi, on May 29.
Archipelago

Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Central Sulawesi

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center, wearing white) greets ceremony attendants in the middle of cultural performance after the flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 17, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

To make the state great again
Palestinians look at aid packages that are airdropped over Gaza, in Gaza City on August 8, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

2026 budget ‘ripe with politics’, thin on strategy
Politics

Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests
Politics

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta
Europe

Fires keep burning in western Spain as army is deployed
Europe

Trump gives Putin 'peace letter' from wife Melania
Tech

US eyes role in building RI’s chip industry, senior minister says
Science & Tech

US state sues Roblox game platform over child safety
Middle East and Africa

US suspends visas for Gazans after far-right influencer posts
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.