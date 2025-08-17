Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta

President Prabowo Subianto (center, wearing white) greets ceremony attendants in the middle of the cultural performance after the flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 17, 2025. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

Among attendees of the ceremony were former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Fifth president Megawati Soekarnoputri skipped the celebration at the State Palace and opted to attend one held by her party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

P resident Prabowo Subianto led the 80th Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta on Sunday, his first Aug. 17 celebration since taking office as the country’s head of state last year.

The festive ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta was attended by high-ranking officials, foreign dignitaries, veterans and more than 8,000 regular citizens who were lucky enough to make the audience quota.

The palace previously opened public registration for people wishing to attend the event, with the quota being filled within hours.

Sunday’s ceremony began with a cultural parade carrying replicas of the original Red-and-White flag and the Proclamation of Independence text from the National Monument (Monas) to the State Palace. The procession featured hundreds of security officers on motorcycles and horses, as well as military and police academy drum band personnel dressed in traditional attire.

At around 9:50 a.m., Prabowo, dressed in an off-white traditional Malay outfit, started the flag-hoisting ceremony by reading the Independence Proclamation, before handing over the Red-and-White Flag to the national flag-hoisting squad (Paskibraka).

Three members of the national flag-hoisting team raise the Red-and-White flag on Aug. 17, 2025, during a ceremony to commemorate Indonesia's 80th anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

After the ceremony, the celebrations continued with an air show performed by among other aircraft eight Air Force F-16 fighter jets and a host of cultural performances, including traditional dances and a showcase of pencak silat traditional martial art.