Analysis: KPK probes cases involving Jokowi-era ministers

Nadiem Makarim (center) speaks to reporters at the Attorney General's Office in South Jakarta on June 23, 2025, after his interrogation as a witness in the 2019-2022 Chromebook graft case during his tenure as education minister. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has launched an investigation into alleged graft in the procurement of Google Cloud services by the former Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry under Nadiem Makarim. The antigraft body has also summoned former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for questioning in a separate case pertaining to the 2024 haj program.

These cases appear to mark a turning point as the KPK shifts its investigations to target former officials with no direct political ties to President Prabowo Subianto.

The investigation into the Google Cloud case is still in the early stage, during which several individuals have been questioned, including Fiona Handayani, a special ministerial staffer to Nadiem. The KPK is also expanding its probe to include senior executives of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, the tech company that was formed following the 2021 merger of e-commerce platform Tokopedia and on-demand services company Gojek, which Nadiem founded in 2010 prior to his ministerial appointment in 2019.

On Aug. 5, the KPK issued summonses to GoTo’s former commissioner Andre Soelistyo and former director Melissa Siska Juminto, shortly after discussions surfaced on a potential merger between GoTo and Gojek’s Singapore-based rival Grab.

Asep Guntur Rahayu, the KPK’s acting enforcement and execution deputy, said the Google Cloud procurement project aimed to store data from Indonesian schools conducting remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. In parallel, the KPK is also investigating potential graft in the procurement of free internet data packages, another initiative launched by the education ministry during the pandemic to support online learning. The ministry rolled out the first internet data assistance on Sept. 22- 24, 2020.

The antigraft body has emphasized that the Google Cloud probe is separate from the ongoing investigation into the ministry’s Chromebook procurement by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO). This latter case concerns the ministry’s 2019-2022 education digitalization program, and the AGO has named four suspects to date: former special staffer Jurist Tan, former technology consultant Ibrahim Arief, former primary education director Sri Wahyuningsih (2020-2021) and former secondary education director Mulyatsyah (2020-2021).

Nadiem’s summons in the KPK’s Google Cloud probe coincides with Yaqut’s questioning in its investigation into the 2024 haj program, which focuses on the alleged abuse of authority in haj quota management and distribution, including Indonesia’s extra quota allocation from the Saudi Arabian government.