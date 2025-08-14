TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen
Renewed plan to reinstate New Order-style state guidelines draws flak
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen
Renewed plan to reinstate New Order-style state guidelines draws flak
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: KPK probes cases involving Jokowi-era ministers

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 14, 2025 Published on Aug. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-08-13T12:37:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Nadiem Makarim (center) speaks to reporters at the Attorney General's Office in South Jakarta on June 23, 2025, after his interrogation as a witness in the 2019-2022 Chromebook graft case during his tenure as education minister. Nadiem Makarim (center) speaks to reporters at the Attorney General's Office in South Jakarta on June 23, 2025, after his interrogation as a witness in the 2019-2022 Chromebook graft case during his tenure as education minister. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has launched an investigation into alleged graft in the procurement of Google Cloud services by the former Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry under Nadiem Makarim. The antigraft body has also summoned former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for questioning in a separate case pertaining to the 2024 haj program.

These cases appear to mark a turning point as the KPK shifts its investigations to target former officials with no direct political ties to President Prabowo Subianto.

The investigation into the Google Cloud case is still in the early stage, during which several individuals have been questioned, including Fiona Handayani, a special ministerial staffer to Nadiem. The KPK is also expanding its probe to include senior executives of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, the tech company that was formed following the 2021 merger of e-commerce platform Tokopedia and on-demand services company Gojek, which Nadiem founded in 2010 prior to his ministerial appointment in 2019.

On Aug. 5, the KPK issued summonses to GoTo’s former commissioner Andre Soelistyo and former director Melissa Siska Juminto, shortly after discussions surfaced on a potential merger between GoTo and Gojek’s Singapore-based rival Grab.

Asep Guntur Rahayu, the KPK’s acting enforcement and execution deputy, said the Google Cloud procurement project aimed to store data from Indonesian schools conducting remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. In parallel, the KPK is also investigating potential graft in the procurement of free internet data packages, another initiative launched by the education ministry during the pandemic to support online learning. The ministry rolled out the first internet data assistance on Sept. 22- 24, 2020.

The antigraft body has emphasized that the Google Cloud probe is separate from the ongoing investigation into the ministry’s Chromebook procurement by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO). This latter case concerns the ministry’s 2019-2022 education digitalization program, and the AGO has named four suspects to date: former special staffer Jurist Tan, former technology consultant Ibrahim Arief, former primary education director Sri Wahyuningsih (2020-2021) and former secondary education director Mulyatsyah (2020-2021).

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nadiem’s summons in the KPK’s Google Cloud probe coincides with Yaqut’s questioning in its investigation into the 2024 haj program, which focuses on the alleged abuse of authority in haj quota management and distribution, including Indonesia’s extra quota allocation from the Saudi Arabian government.

Popular

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen

Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen

Related Articles

KPK bars ex-minister Yaqut from leaving country in probe into haj quota scandal

Jokowi in precarious position months after leaving presidency

Analysis: PPATK unfreezes 31 million accounts, dormancy rule backlash

East Kolaka regent arrested for graft when attending NasDem meeting

Analysis: Poverty, unemployment fall at the cost of rising informality

Related Article

KPK bars ex-minister Yaqut from leaving country in probe into haj quota scandal

Jokowi in precarious position months after leaving presidency

Analysis: PPATK unfreezes 31 million accounts, dormancy rule backlash

East Kolaka regent arrested for graft when attending NasDem meeting

Analysis: Poverty, unemployment fall at the cost of rising informality

Popular

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen

Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen

More in Opinion

 View more
A person uses AI software on a laptop on July 2 during the opening of the new Synthesia headquarters in central London.
Academia

Can democracy survive AI?
Amir Hamzah (Lukman Sardi) and Ilik Sundari (Sri Qadariatin) star as lovebirds in the play Nyanyi Sunyi Revolusi (The Quiet Singing of Revolution).
Academia

A revolution, a rumor and a new poet's death
Onlookers check a burned car on Wednesday in the wake of an angry protest calling for the ouster of Pati Regent Sudewo.
Academia

What if protest in Central Java small town could be a warning for Jakarta elite?

Highlight
Onlookers check a burnt car in the wake of an angry protest calling for the ouster of Pati Regent Sudewo on Aug. 13, 2025.
Archipelago

Massive protest erupts in Pati demanding regent’s resignation
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Editorial

Reform first, arms second
A visitor stands next to a module of an electric vehicle (EV) during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten, on July 18, showcasing the latest cars from 55 global automotive brands. Indonesia’s ambition to develop as an EV hub is strongly backed up by the country’s abundance in natural resources, particularly nickel, a critical resource for EV batteries.
Regulations

NMC-over-LFP mandate could rattle EV investors

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Can democracy survive AI?
Economy

Chinese investors eyeing Indonesia to avoid US tariffs, tap local market
Academia

A revolution, a rumor and a new poet's death
Politics

KPK bars ex-minister Yaqut from leaving country in probe into haj quota scandal
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia to air-drop aid as starvation spirals in Gaza

Society

Ancient stone tools could contain clues to early Sulawesi hominins
Academia

What if protest in Central Java small town could be a warning for Jakarta elite?
Opinion

Analysis: KPK probes cases involving Jokowi-era ministers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: KPK probes cases involving Jokowi-era ministers

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.