How Indonesia can export its creative wave to the world

A ‘tukang tari’ (bow dancer) leads a team of rowers in Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat race featuring ‘jalur’ (wooden longboat) of between 25 and 40 meters long, in this undated handout photo from the Tourism and Culture Office of Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau province. (antaranews.com/File)

It is long past time that Indonesia gets with the program and invests in our creative economy, not as a mere buzzword but as a sector that can elevate our many living, breathing vibrant cultures, artisans and creatives that embody the rich DNA of our heritage, from traditional to contemporary and digital, to take the world by storm.

Every year in Riau’s Kuantan Singingi regency, the Pacu Jalur longboat race transforms the Kuantan River into a grand cultural festival featuring intricately carved boats, vibrant traditional dances and the signature tukang tari (bow dancer).

But this year, the energetic movements of 11-year-old tukang tari Rayyan Arkan Dikha have captivated not only spectators along the riverbanks but also millions of viewers online. His performance has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram under the hashtag #AuraFarming and is being emulated by global celebrities and athletes.

This viral moment is no fluke: It demonstrates that Indonesia’s rich heritage and creative expression can resonate far beyond its borders. In an era where perception often shapes influence, Indonesia stands on the cusp of a profound opportunity: to wield its creativity as a soft power force in the global arena.

As the region’s fastest-growing digital economy with a population of more than 280 million, half of who are Gen Z and millennials, Indonesia is not just Southeast Asia’s largest market; it is arguably its cultural engine.

While we have the demographic dividends and technological acceleration, one vital gear remains underutilized: our creative industry.

Indonesia is fast becoming a digital powerhouse. Our e-commerce is projected to surpass US$100 billion by 2030, and we rank among the world’s top users of social media platforms. The creator economy is booming: From TikTok chefs to YouTube comedians, young Indonesians are proving they can build global audiences through content with local flavor.