How Indonesia can export its creative wave to the world

It is long past time that Indonesia gets with the program and invests in our creative economy, not as a mere buzzword but as a sector that can elevate our many living, breathing vibrant cultures, artisans and creatives that embody the rich DNA of our heritage, from traditional to contemporary and digital, to take the world by storm.

Fajar Arya Kumbara and Hadiansyah Sangadji (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, August 2, 2025 Published on Jul. 31, 2025

A ‘tukang tari’ (bow dancer) leads a team of rowers in Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat race featuring ‘jalur’ (wooden longboat) of between 25 and 40 meters long, in this undated handout photo from the Tourism and Culture Office of Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau province. A ‘tukang tari’ (bow dancer) leads a team of rowers in Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat race featuring ‘jalur’ (wooden longboat) of between 25 and 40 meters long, in this undated handout photo from the Tourism and Culture Office of Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau province. (antaranews.com/File)

 

Every year in Riau’s Kuantan Singingi regency, the Pacu Jalur longboat race transforms the Kuantan River into a grand cultural festival featuring intricately carved boats, vibrant traditional dances and the signature tukang tari (bow dancer).

But this year, the energetic movements of 11-year-old tukang tari Rayyan Arkan Dikha have captivated not only spectators along the riverbanks but also millions of viewers online. His performance has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram under the hashtag #AuraFarming and is being emulated by global celebrities and athletes.

This viral moment is no fluke: It demonstrates that Indonesia’s rich heritage and creative expression can resonate far beyond its borders. In an era where perception often shapes influence, Indonesia stands on the cusp of a profound opportunity: to wield its creativity as a soft power force in the global arena.

As the region’s fastest-growing digital economy with a population of more than 280 million, half of who are Gen Z and millennials, Indonesia is not just Southeast Asia’s largest market; it is arguably its cultural engine.

While we have the demographic dividends and technological acceleration, one vital gear remains underutilized: our creative industry.

Indonesia is fast becoming a digital powerhouse. Our e-commerce is projected to surpass US$100 billion by 2030, and we rank among the world’s top users of social media platforms. The creator economy is booming: From TikTok chefs to YouTube comedians, young Indonesians are proving they can build global audiences through content with local flavor.

Peace and prosperity: Local people queue for traditional food during a gathering to mark the 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami at Lampulo fish port in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh, on Dec 26, 2024. The disaster accelerated the peace negotiation to end decades of armed conflict plaguing the province.
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti delivers a speech on May 28 during the launch of the STEM Indonesia Cerdas initiative to provide skills on artificial intelligence and STEM in Jakarta. The iniative aims to reach some 10 million students from 500 schools and is a collaboration by several ministries and the Riady Foundation.
A ‘tukang tari’ (bow dancer) leads a team of rowers in Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat race featuring ‘jalur’ (wooden longboat) of between 25 and 40 meters long, in this undated handout photo from the Tourism and Culture Office of Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau province.
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong waves his hands as he exits Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta on August 1, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto has granted him abolition, a form of clemency that eliminates a legal prosecution. Thomas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison two weeks ago, in a trial that had been largely considered politically motivated.
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Coordinating Economic Ministry's spokesman Haryo Limanseto address media in his office on Wednesday. Indonesia is pushing to continue trade talks with the United States as it seeks to lower a 32 percent tariff imposed by Washington.
