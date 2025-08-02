TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Twenty years of peace in Aceh, the fruits of dialogue

Today Aceh enjoys special autonomy and is uniquely governed by an indigenous political party which safeguards Acehnese culture and religious traditions. 

David Harland (The Jakarta Post)
Geneva, Switzerland
Sat, August 2, 2025 Published on Jul. 30, 2025

Peace and prosperity: Local people queue for traditional food during a gathering to mark the 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami at Lampulo fish port in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh, on Dec 26, 2024. The disaster accelerated the peace negotiation to end decades of armed conflict plaguing the province.

T

wenty years ago, a little-known armed conflict between Aceh, a far-flung natural resource-rich province of Indonesia, and its central government was resolved using the tools of dialogue and mediation. 

The Helsinki Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in August 2005 ended a vicious 30-year war that killed 170,000 people. It also lent legitimacy and credibility to the field of mediation worldwide.   

Indonesia and the people of Aceh are rightly proud of their ability to peacefully settle this long-running conflict. For those individuals and organizations that helped build and secure the peace in the years leading up to 2005 and afterward, Aceh proved the effectiveness of third-party international mediation and was a valuable testing ground for techniques of monitoring and disarmament that have helped bring peace to other parts of the world afflicted by internal conflict.

The Helsinki agreement was mediated by former Finnish president Martti Athisaari, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. Then Indonesian vice president Jusuf Kalla played a pivotal role in persuading the Aceh rebels and Indonesia’s hardline military to see the value of compromise and settlement.

The Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), the organization I am proud to lead, was then a very small start-up based in Geneva. We played a pioneering and seeding role from 1999, facilitating early encounters between the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) and the Indonesian government.

In those early years, we made the case to both sides that dialogue is more likely than not to lead to the discovery and acceptance of a peaceful means of resolving disputes. This led to an initial understanding between the two sides in 2000 that enabled a humanitarian pause and opened the door to dialogue about a political solution. HD facilitated an early ceasefire agreement in 2002 that did not last, but which laid the foundations for an eventual peaceful settlement.   

In the background, Indonesia’s own struggle for democratic reform played an outsized role in preparing the ground. The fall of president Soeharto in May 1998 resulted in a reform-minded government under president B. J. Habibie which paved the way for greater autonomy and self-government across Indonesia’s sprawling archipelago.

Peace and prosperity: Local people queue for traditional food during a gathering to mark the 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami at Lampulo fish port in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh, on Dec 26, 2024. The disaster accelerated the peace negotiation to end decades of armed conflict plaguing the province.
Academia

Twenty years of peace in Aceh, the fruits of dialogue
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti delivers a speech on May 28 during the launch of the STEM Indonesia Cerdas initiative to provide skills on artificial intelligence and STEM in Jakarta. The iniative aims to reach some 10 million students from 500 schools and is a collaboration by several ministries and the Riady Foundation.
Academia

Is Indonesia ready for AI in K-12 education?
A ‘tukang tari’ (bow dancer) leads a team of rowers in Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat race featuring ‘jalur’ (wooden longboat) of between 25 and 40 meters long, in this undated handout photo from the Tourism and Culture Office of Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau province.
Academia

How Indonesia can export its creative wave to the world

Highlight
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong waves his hands as he exits Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta on August 1, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto has granted him abolition, a form of clemency that eliminates a legal prosecution. Thomas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison two weeks ago, in a trial that had been largely considered politically motivated.
Politics

Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Editorial

Act more, regret less
Coordinating Economic Ministry's spokesman Haryo Limanseto address media in his office on Wednesday. Indonesia is pushing to continue trade talks with the United States as it seeks to lower a 32 percent tariff imposed by Washington.
Economy

RI races to finalize US trade deals before Aug. 7 tariffs take effect

Jakarta

Window shopping rises as middle-class spending slows
Archipelago

Bali becomes new key target for South American drug cartels, BNN
Archipelago

Mass fish death in Lake Toba blamed on pollution, strong winds
Archipelago

Ministry stops providing ‘bansos’ to some 200,000 recipients who gamble online
Regulations

OJK to weed out dodgy ‘finfluencers’, but will it help?
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia ramps up fiscal, monetary measures to leverage US trade deal
Politics

Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons
Editorial

Act more, regret less
