Jakarta Post
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says
High rice prices, education costs push up inflation to 2.37 percent in July
Prabowo redeems PDI-P's Hasto, Tom Lembong
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says
High rice prices, education costs push up inflation to 2.37 percent in July
Prabowo redeems PDI-P’s Hasto, Tom Lembong
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Is Indonesia ready for AI in K-12 education?

If we adopt AI in education without fully understanding its implications, we risk spending valuable time and resources responding to problems we might have anticipated.

Faris Nur Khulafa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jepara, Central Java
Sat, August 2, 2025 Published on Aug. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-08-01T11:21:18+07:00

Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti delivers a speech on May 28 during the launch of the STEM Indonesia Cerdas initiative to provide skills on artificial intelligence and STEM in Jakarta. The iniative aims to reach some 10 million students from 500 schools and is a collaboration by several ministries and the Riady Foundation. Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti delivers a speech on May 28 during the launch of the STEM Indonesia Cerdas initiative to provide skills on artificial intelligence and STEM in Jakarta. The iniative aims to reach some 10 million students from 500 schools and is a collaboration by several ministries and the Riady Foundation. (Courtesy of Riady Foundation/-)

rtificial Intelligence is becoming the next big thing in education across the globe. In Indonesia, momentum is building: The Vice President has spoken repeatedly about integrating AI and computational thinking into the national curriculum from elementary to high school. But as excitement grows, so must our critical reflection.

The question is: Are we sure this is what we want for our children?

AI offers enticing possibilities. Adaptive learning platforms like Airis by Ruangguru have already incorporated AI to deliver personalized learning experiences. AI can scale content delivery, automate assessments and provide support in under-resourced areas.

However, the current AI hype often runs on emotion, not values and educational purpose. We must ask: What problem is AI trying to solve in Indonesian schools? Who defines that problem? And who benefits? If we adopt AI merely to follow global trends, we risk importing technologies that may not fit our social, cultural or pedagogical context.

The use of AI in classrooms is cause for concern. A 2025 study from MIT reported that students who used AI tools to complete writing tasks often produced content they could not later recall or rephrase. Their work felt "hollow", with students expressing a reduced sense of ownership.

AI also introduces new vulnerabilities. Many AI applications depend on vast quantities of personal data, posing risks to student privacy and safety. Problems like algorithmic bias, inaccurate outputs (known as hallucinations) and ethical grey areas remain unresolved in many tools currently on the market.

Without robust national policy and governance, these risks could become deeply embedded in everyday school life.

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says

Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says
High rice prices, education costs push up inflation to 2.37 percent in July

High rice prices, education costs push up inflation to 2.37 percent in July

Govt expands Sekolah Rakyat rollout despite challenges with existing schools

Gibran’s impeachment: Between constitutional instrument and political pressure tool

Rethinking how we choose high schools

Six months on, the free meals program is a work in progress

Strengthening religious tolerance: A lesson from Uzbekistan

Govt expands Sekolah Rakyat rollout despite challenges with existing schools

Gibran’s impeachment: Between constitutional instrument and political pressure tool

Rethinking how we choose high schools

Six months on, the free meals program is a work in progress

Strengthening religious tolerance: A lesson from Uzbekistan

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says

Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says
High rice prices, education costs push up inflation to 2.37 percent in July

High rice prices, education costs push up inflation to 2.37 percent in July

Peace and prosperity: Local people queue for traditional food during a gathering to mark the 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami at Lampulo fish port in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh, on Dec 26, 2024. The disaster accelerated the peace negotiation to end decades of armed conflict plaguing the province.
Academia

Twenty years of peace in Aceh, the fruits of dialogue
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti delivers a speech on May 28 during the launch of the STEM Indonesia Cerdas initiative to provide skills on artificial intelligence and STEM in Jakarta. The iniative aims to reach some 10 million students from 500 schools and is a collaboration by several ministries and the Riady Foundation.
Academia

Is Indonesia ready for AI in K-12 education?
A ‘tukang tari’ (bow dancer) leads a team of rowers in Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat race featuring ‘jalur’ (wooden longboat) of between 25 and 40 meters long, in this undated handout photo from the Tourism and Culture Office of Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau province.
Academia

How Indonesia can export its creative wave to the world

Highlight
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong waves his hands as he exits Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta on August 1, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto has granted him abolition, a form of clemency that eliminates a legal prosecution. Thomas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison two weeks ago, in a trial that had been largely considered politically motivated.
Politics

Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Editorial

Act more, regret less
Coordinating Economic Ministry's spokesman Haryo Limanseto address media in his office on Wednesday. Indonesia is pushing to continue trade talks with the United States as it seeks to lower a 32 percent tariff imposed by Washington.
Economy

RI races to finalize US trade deals before Aug. 7 tariffs take effect

Jakarta

Window shopping rises as middle-class spending slows
Archipelago

Bali becomes new key target for South American drug cartels, BNN
Archipelago

Mass fish death in Lake Toba blamed on pollution, strong winds
Archipelago

Ministry stops providing ‘bansos’ to some 200,000 recipients who gamble online
Regulations

OJK to weed out dodgy ‘finfluencers’, but will it help?
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia ramps up fiscal, monetary measures to leverage US trade deal
Politics

Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons
Editorial

Act more, regret less
