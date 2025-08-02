TheJakartaPost

Window shopping rises as middle-class spending slows

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 2, 2025

Stock illustration of window shopping. Stock illustration of window shopping. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

A

s living costs rise and disposable income shrinks, many Jakartans are increasingly turning to malls not for shopping, but for strolling. Window shopping, once considered a casual pastime, has become a meaningful part of urban life, offering comfort and even emotional relief amid economic pressure.

In recent months, social media has buzzed with humorous acronyms like Rojali (rombongan jarang beli, or "groups that rarely buy") and Rohana (rombongan hanya nanya, or "groups that only ask"), reflecting a growing trend of mall-goers who browse but seldom purchase. 

The Rojali-Rohana phenomenon has struck a chord with many Jakartans living in a city teeming with nearly 100 shopping malls, but with few accessible public spaces.

On a typical Thursday afternoon, while much of Jakarta battles traffic jams and office deadlines, 37-year-old Fitria steps into Plaza Senayan, a four-story upscale mall in Central Jakarta, without a single intention to buy anything.

Calling herself a regular mall-goer, Fitria spends hours browsing store displays, trying on clothes and testing perfumes. For her, window shopping brings joy as she can physically explore into catalogs of products at stores before making any purchases online.

Read also: Malls are full, but shopping bags are empty

“Visiting malls feels relieving because I can experience the products in person without the pressure to spend,” said the housewife from South Jakarta’s Kebayoran Baru on Thursday.

Stock illustration of window shopping.
Jakarta

Window shopping rises as middle-class spending slows
Argentinian national Eleonora Gracia (left) and UK citizen Elliot James Shaw (right) await their trial on July 10 at the Denpasar District Court. They are facing prison sentences of nine and six years, respectively, for allegedly smuggling cocaine into Bali.
Archipelago

Bali becomes new key target for South American drug cartels, BNN
Members of the Medan Indonesian Christian University Students Movement (GMKI) in North Sumatra hold a street rally on July 26 in Medan to call on the local government to revoke the business permits of Lake Toba’s polluters.
Archipelago

Mass fish death in Lake Toba blamed on pollution, strong winds

Highlight
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong waves his hands as he exits Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta on August 1, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto has granted him abolition, a form of clemency that eliminates a legal prosecution. Thomas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison two weeks ago, in a trial that had been largely considered politically motivated.
Politics

Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Editorial

Act more, regret less
Coordinating Economic Ministry's spokesman Haryo Limanseto address media in his office on Wednesday. Indonesia is pushing to continue trade talks with the United States as it seeks to lower a 32 percent tariff imposed by Washington.
Economy

RI races to finalize US trade deals before Aug. 7 tariffs take effect

