TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins
Climbing should never kill
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins
Climbing should never kill
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Beijing-based Pop Mart is part of a rising tide of Chinese cultural exports gaining traction abroad, furry ambassadors of a "cool" China even in places associated more with negative public opinion of Beijing such as Europe and North America.

Jing Xuan Teng (AFP)
Premium
Beijing
Fri, June 20, 2025 Published on Jun. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-06-20T14:08:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This picture taken on June 18, 2025 shows figures of the characters Mokoko (left) and Labubu in an exhibition room at Pop Marts theme park Pop Land in Beijing. This picture taken on June 18, 2025 shows figures of the characters Mokoko (left) and Labubu in an exhibition room at Pop Marts theme park Pop Land in Beijing. (AFP/Pedro Pardo)

S

mall, fuzzy and baring sharp teeth, Chinese toymaker Pop Mart's Labubu monster dolls have taken over the world, drawing excited crowds at international stores and adorning the handbags of celebrities such as Rihanna and Cher.

Beijing-based Pop Mart is part of a rising tide of Chinese cultural exports gaining traction abroad, furry ambassadors of a "cool" China even in places associated more with negative public opinion of Beijing such as Europe and North America.

Labubus, which typically sell for around $40, are released in limited quantities and sold in "blind boxes", meaning buyers don't know the exact model they will receive.

The dolls are "a bit quirky and ugly and very inclusive, so people can relate", interior designer Lucy Shitova told AFP at a Pop Mart store in London, where in-person sales of Labubus have been suspended over fears that fans could turn violent in their quest for the toys.

"Now everything goes viral... because of social media. And yes, it's cool. It's different."

While neighbouring East Asian countries South Korea and Japan are globally recognised for their high-end fashion, cinema and pop songs, China's heavily censored film and music industry have struggled to attract international audiences, and the country's best-known clothing exporter is fast-fashion website Shein.

There have been few success stories of Chinese companies selling upmarket goods under their own brands, faced with stereotypes of cheap and low-quality products.

Popular

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins

Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins

Related Articles

China says US lifted some export curbs

Trump says he will put 20 percent tariff on Vietnam's exports

The RCEP summit matters

Alibaba launches e-commerce subsidies of $7b in consumption boost

Indonesian exporters grapple with global shift to higher-grade coal

Related Article

China says US lifted some export curbs

Trump says he will put 20 percent tariff on Vietnam's exports

The RCEP summit matters

Alibaba launches e-commerce subsidies of $7b in consumption boost

Indonesian exporters grapple with global shift to higher-grade coal

Popular

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins

Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins

More in Culture

 View more
(Courtesy of Shutterstock)
Parenting

New jobs, new skills: What students need for the AI economy
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs during the first of their sellout comeback shows at the Cardiff Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, on July 4, 2025.
Entertainment

British rock band Oasis reunite in Cardiff, thrilling fans
(Courtesy of Shutterstock)
Parenting

From chalkboards to chatbots: Education in the age of AI

Highlight
Churchgoers are silhouetted as they attend Christmas mass in Bekasi on December 25, 2021.
Society

State turns blind eye to rising intolerance
This handout photo, taken on June 23, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Editorial

Climbing should never kill
In order: Motorcycle deliverymen working for three different online companies, Gojek, Grab and Shopee, wait for the green light at a crossroads in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2022.
Regulations

Drivers, customers wary of ride hailing fare hike plan

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Boar escape sparks scrutiny of crowded South Jakarta animal shelter
Parenting

New jobs, new skills: What students need for the AI economy
Americas

BRICS nations to denounce Trump tariffs
Economy

Vietnam posts 7.5% growth in first half of 2025: Statistics office
Archipelago

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
Middle East and Africa

Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'
Americas

Prabowo to make debut at Rio’s BRICS summit
Entertainment

British rock band Oasis reunite in Cardiff, thrilling fans
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.