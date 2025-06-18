The pandemic agreement: A step forward for equity and solidarity

A health worker administers a dose of the locally made Inavac vaccine on Dec. 19, 2023, during a COVID-19 vaccination program at the Jakarta Health Office. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The WHO Pandemic Agreement shows that in a world full of division and conflicts, unity remains possible, and that multilateralism can still deliver as part of the solution to global challenges.

T he 78th World Health Assembly took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 19-27. As the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), the assembly sets global health priorities and guides the organization’s work.

The highlight of this year’s assembly was the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, which marked the end of more than three years of intensive negotiations.

The agreement sets out practical actions to improve how countries prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. It is designed to complement existing international instruments, such as the International Health Regulations.

For developing countries like Indonesia, the agreement provides a blueprint for stronger solidarity and equity during pandemics.

Throughout the negotiations, Indonesia was a strong advocate for these principles. It was also a leading voice in pushing for one of the agreement’s major breakthroughs, namely the establishment of the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system.

The system is based on the principle that the benefits from sharing pathogens and genetic sequence data should be distributed fairly and equitably.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

One significant arrangement is that, during a pandemic emergency, manufacturers using the PABS system must provide the WHO with rapid access targeting 20 percent of their real-time production of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for the pathogen causing the emergency.