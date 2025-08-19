TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance
Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade
Ex-House speaker Setya Novanto released on parole

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance
Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade
Ex-House speaker Setya Novanto released on parole

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Multilateralism must work in practice

At 80, the UN stands at a crossroads as a stalwart of multilateralism, and the way forward is to show that this works through cooperation, prioritization and action that is inclusive and respectful of the needs of developing countries, especially for localized solutions.

Febrian A. Ruddyard (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, August 19, 2025 Published on Aug. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-08-18T06:59:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman and her children are tested for tuberculosis (TB) on May 14, 2025, at a Puskesmas (community health center) in Bandung, West Java. A woman and her children are tested for tuberculosis (TB) on May 14, 2025, at a Puskesmas (community health center) in Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

A

s the United Nations marks its 80th year, it stands at a crossroads. War, climate change, inequality, hunger and global health threats still dominate headlines, as well as lives. The lesson is simple: Multilateralism must work, not just in principle but in practice. And to make it work, we must rethink how we cooperate, how we prioritize and how we act.

Take tuberculosis (TB). Many assume it belongs to the past. The numbers say otherwise: In 2023 alone, over 10.8 million people developed TB and 1.25 million died. Those are not just statistics: They are lives, families and futures.

Crucially, we see two worlds. In most advanced economies, TB has been all but eliminated as a public health threat. Meanwhile many developing countries, where poverty, crowded housing, under-resourced health systems and stigma allow TB to persist, continue to shoulder the heaviest burden.

Indonesia knows this challenge firsthand. We carry the world’s second-highest caseload of TB. Yet we are not standing still. The government is intensifying our national effort by expanding early detection and molecular diagnostics, strengthening primary care and social support, and by integrating TB services within universal health coverage. We are resolute: TB must end.

We should also recognize partners that have stayed the course. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation deserves appreciation for its sustained investments in TB research and development, faster diagnostics and community-based programs. Its support saves lives and accelerates innovation.

But philanthropy cannot replace public finance. We need predictable, scaled-up funding from governments and multilateral banks to meet global targets.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The 2023 Political Declaration on TB set ambitious goals for 2028. Without political will, financing and urgent cooperation, those goals risk remaining words on paper. Communicable diseases like TB are not just health issues; they are development risks that can roll back hard-won gains.

This is bigger than TB. It is about how the world responds to complex, interconnected challenges. The Pact for the Future (September 2024) offers a chance to rebuild trust in multilateralism. But a pact is only as strong as the action behind it. We need cooperation that is fit for purpose and future-ready.

Here are four ways to get there.

First, put equity foremost. Real change starts with people. No one should be left behind, whether by poverty, weak health systems or digital divides. Inclusive policies are the foundation of resilience. And equitable multilateralism must respect developing countries’ need for policy space to tailor solutions that work.

Second, invest in real solutions. We can, and must, pursue growth and sustainability together. Blue economy strategies are protecting oceans while growing local livelihoods. Digital tools help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially those led by women, reach new markets.

Multilateral institutions should back these efforts with catalytic financing, not just debt. Efforts like the Bridgetown Initiatives and the SDG Stimulus point to ways to fix global finance so it serves development.

Third, work across sectors. Governments cannot do it alone. We need partnerships with civil society, the private sector and communities, sharing not only money but also ideas, data and practical tools. Blended finance can unlock scale. So can South-South cooperation that adapts proven local solutions. Let’s move beyond donor-recipient dynamics toward concreation.

Fourth, act fast, and act together. The clock is ticking. We have just five years to 2030. Delays and disunity are luxuries the world cannot afford. Urgency and solidarity must guide us in putting sustainability and human dignity at the core of every decision.

People are watching. They want less talk and more action, and they are right. The future we all want, where no child dies from a preventable disease, where families have food, schools and clean air, depends on the choices we make now.

It’s time to move beyond promises. It’s time to deliver.

Multilateralism is not a concept. It is a commitment. Let us honor it by working together.

***

The writer is deputy minister of national development planning. This article is adapted from the statement of Indonesia delivered during the General Debate of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from July 14 to 23 at the United Nations.

Popular

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance

Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance

Related Articles

Is Indonesia today at its richest? Ask children

Analysis: Poverty, unemployment fall at the cost of rising informality

Human development in the age of AI

A global water treaty: The missing link in environmental governance

Gen Z’s dominance in the “pay later” era

Related Article

Is Indonesia today at its richest? Ask children

Analysis: Poverty, unemployment fall at the cost of rising informality

Human development in the age of AI

A global water treaty: The missing link in environmental governance

Gen Z’s dominance in the “pay later” era

Popular

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance

Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance

More in Opinion

 View more
A woman and her children are tested for tuberculosis (TB) on May 14, 2025, at a Puskesmas (community health center) in Bandung, West Java.
Academia

Multilateralism must work in practice
People wait to receive food at an aid distribution point in Sagaing on April 3, 2025, following the 7.7-magnitude shallow earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28, killing nearly 3,000 people and leaving thousands without homes.
Academia

How growing ASEAN leadership helps the region manage disasters
United States President Donald Trump (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands on Aug. 15, 2025, as they close a joint press conference following the US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Academia

Trump-Putin summit: Why ASEAN cannot afford to be a spectator

Highlight
Then-law and human rights minister Hamid Awaludin (left) and the chairman of the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) negotiating delegation Malik Mahmud (right) and chairman of the board of the Crisis Management Initiative Finland's Martti Ahtisaari (center) shake hands after signing the peace agreement on Aug. 15, 2005 in Helsinki. The pact aimed at ending nearly three decades of violent conflict in Aceh between GAM and government forces, which claimed almost 15,000 lives. Two previous truces had failed.
Politics

Aceh peace accord leaves a legacy of mutual understanding, dignity
David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on Aug. 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California, the United States.
Editorial

Much tech, less protection
North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (left) and Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf gesture at the Presidential Office in Jakarta following a video conference meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on June 17, 2025. The meeting decided that four disputed islands along the border between the two provinces now belong to Aceh.
Politics

20 years on, Aceh and Jakarta continue managing peace

The Latest

 View more
Europe

'Fabulous' Zelensky outfit wows Trump
Economy

Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025
Science & Tech

Brazil asks Meta to remove chatbots that 'eroticize' children
Asia & Pacific

Philippines, Australia, Canada hold joint sail in South China Sea
Tech

Google agrees to US$36m fine over Android search deals
Asia & Pacific

Modi to visit China later this month
Europe

Macron calls Putin 'predator' and 'ogre at our gates'
Middle East and Africa

Hamas accepts new Gaza truce plan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.