Jakarta to form film commission to simplify permits, slash red tape

T he Jakarta administration has announced plans to establish Indonesia’s first film commission, aiming to strengthen the national film industry and position the city as a leading powerhouse in the country’s film scene.

Speaking at the Jakarta Future Festival on Sunday, hosted by the city’s Development Planning Board (Bappeda), Deputy Governor Rano Karno introduced the Jakarta Film Commission (JFC) as an independent body to be managed by film industry professionals, aimed at supporting filmmakers from within and outside the country.

Slated for launch by 2027, the JFC is expected to streamline film permit processes and reduce bureaucratic red tape, longstanding hurdles that have hampered film production and financing across the country, explained the actor-turned-politician, best known for his leading role in the 1990s soap opera Si Doel Anak Sekolahan.

The 64-year-old shared that while working on Si Doel The Movie in the Netherlands some years ago, he was surprised to find that shooting at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam was actually less costly than filming at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Indonesia.

“Nowadays, shooting in Kota Tua [Jakarta] might be affordable, but the ‘security’ costs are high. If we truly want to be good hosts, we have to prepare everything properly. That’s why we are forming the Jakarta Film Commission,” he added, highlighting that issues such as bureaucratic red tape and illegal levies require urgent attention.

Rano emphasized that film commissions are essential institutions for any country aiming to seriously develop its cinema industry. Many global cities, such as Tokyo, Busan and Hong Kong, have already established film commissions that have proven to deliver positive results.