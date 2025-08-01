Payment ID and the future of banking trust

A person uses a smartphone on Dec. 9, 2023, to scan a Quick Response Indonesian Standard (QRIS) code to complete a transaction at a shop in Rangkasbitung, Banten. (Antara/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas)

Payment ID is set to become a truly groundbreaking trailblazer in Indonesia's financial digital transformation, so long as its transparency and accountability is adequately and comprehensively supported via governance as well as the necessary technical and social infrastructure.

A s Indonesia approaches a pivotal phase in its financial digital transformation, one innovation stands poised to redefine the future of banking and national financial inclusion: Payment ID.

Anchored in the central bank’s Indonesian Payment System Blueprint 2030 (BSPI 2030), Payment ID is not merely a technical innovation but a reengineering of the relationship between individuals, banks and the state in the digital era.

At its most fundamental level, Payment ID is being developed as a unique financial identifier tied to each citizen’s National Identity Number (NIK), with the power to unify and authenticate every financial transaction under a single, secure identity layer. Its pilot implementation, set to launch on Aug. 17 through the distribution of noncash social assistance, represents an early articulation of its potential to both improve state capacity and deepen citizen inclusion.

While its full implementation is targeted for 2029, the vision it offers is already shaping the direction of national financial governance.

The conceptual strength of Payment ID lies in its duality: It is at once a tool for precision and for protection. In a highly digitized ecosystem where the boundaries between payment systems, financial services and consumer platforms are increasingly blurred, traditional forms of identification such as physical ID cards or fragmented bank records are no longer sufficient.

This is where Payment ID steps in to offer an integrated solution that allows for accurate, real-time identification across institutions.

For banks, this is transformative. By enabling access to verified, granular and consistent data on income, spending, borrowing and investment behavior, banks will be better positioned to tailor services, assess creditworthiness and mitigate risk with unprecedented accuracy.