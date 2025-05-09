Pramono executes first reshuffle to boost quick wins

Jakarta Governor and Deputy Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Rano Karno (right) prepare to take part in the parade at the Monas Cross Square, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto will simultaneously inaugurate as many as 961 elected regional heads as a result of the 2024 Regional Elections, consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors and 85 deputy mayors at the Presidential Palace. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung carried out a massive reshuffle within the city administration on Wednesday by inaugurating 59 high-ranking officials, from agency heads to mayors, to expedite the implementation of his quick-win programs, including the expansion of public transportation networks, as well as improved access to affordable housing and education.

Since taking office on Feb. 20, the former cabinet secretary has intensified efforts to deliver on his campaign promises, evident in his packed schedule launching initiatives like new Transjabodetabek bus routes to the neighboring city of Tangerang, Banten, last month, and a free preschool program for underprivileged children dubbed Prosperous Children’s Park this week.

In less than a month in office, Pramono finally moved several evicted Kampung Bayam residents to low-cost vertical housing complex Kampung Susun Bayam, located next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.

The residents had been left hanging for years after their former houses were demolished to pave the way for the construction of the sports complex, under the leadership of former governor Anies Baswedan.

“The reshuffle is being executed to complete our team here at City Hall. From now on, we will work more seriously in addressing the people’s aspirations and challenges,” Pramono told journalists following the swearing-in ceremony.

Among the inaugurated officials are North Jakarta Mayor Hendra Hidayat, East Jakarta Mayor Munjirin, South Jakarta Mayor M . Anwar and Thousand Islands Regent M. Fadjar Churniawan.