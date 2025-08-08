TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia
Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
Pardons and power plays

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia
Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
Pardons and power plays

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Economy grows 5.12 percent but who really feels it?

What does a multi-billion-dollar trade surplus mean if rural families still have to choose between paying the electricity bill and buying a side dish?

Abdul Munir Sara (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 8, 2025 Published on Aug. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-08-07T14:07:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Daily basics: A worker (left) weighs rice on July 9 as he serves a customer at a rice market in Jakarta. Daily basics: A worker (left) weighs rice on July 9 as he serves a customer at a rice market in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

U

nder the scorching July sky, Jakarta’s skyscrapers stand like towering symbols of economic growth. The latest data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) confirms it: Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.12 percent year-on-year (yoy) in the second quarter of 2025.    

From TV screens to social media feeds, the growth charts flash like a national celebration. Ministers smile, investors nod in approval and business headlines repeat a single word: Rebound. But let’s ask an honest question, whose growth is this, really?

The government has reasons to be proud. A generous fiscal stimulus accelerated infrastructure projects, and relaxed tax policies have finally paid off. Productive sectors in the GDP have shown resilience. Household consumption, the backbone of the economy, expanded by 4.97 percent. This figure is remarkable, because household spending in Indonesia is not about buying a new TV or concert tickets. More often, it’s about groceries, transportation costs and school fees.

Investment, measured as Gross Fixed Capital Formation, even jumped 6.99 percent, the highest since 2021. In simple terms, businesses are feeling bold. They are buying machinery, building factories and expanding warehouses. This confidence is a direct response to two things: Strong fiscal stimulus and accommodative monetary policies that kept interest rates competitive.

On the external side, non-oil and gas exports once again became the savior. From palm oil and metals to electronics, exports surged by around 11 percent in June 2025. The trade balance in the first half of the year recorded a stunning surplus of US$19.48 billion. This is not just a number in BPS tables, it reflects the world’s continued willingness to buy our goods amid a fragile global economy.

If this were a Hollywood film, Q2 would be the “hero rises from defeat” scene. The sluggish first quarter served as a gloomy opening, and now the economy seems to be smiling again. The government has every reason to feel it has orchestrated its fiscal and monetary instruments to weather the global storm. But there is a chapter that often escapes the euphoria of growth: The quality of that growth.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

What does 5.12 percent growth mean if, in the alleys of the city, children still stare at a cart of nasi uduk as their only breakfast? What does a multi-billion-dollar trade surplus mean if rural families still have to choose between paying the electricity bill and buying a side dish? This is where the discussion on poverty becomes unavoidable.

Popular

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia

Speak boldly, Indonesia

Related Articles

Diversifying partnerships in Indonesia’s nickel downstreaming strategy

Poverty rate falls but urban struggles persist

Transforming food systems: A global moment for local impact

Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

BPS delays releasing poverty data ‘to ensure accuracy’

Related Article

Diversifying partnerships in Indonesia’s nickel downstreaming strategy

Poverty rate falls but urban struggles persist

Transforming food systems: A global moment for local impact

Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

BPS delays releasing poverty data ‘to ensure accuracy’

Popular

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Speak boldly, Indonesia

Speak boldly, Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
Protesters burn an effigy of United States President Donald Trump during a protest near the US Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 1, 2025, after Washington imposed trade tariffs and sanctions on Brazil.
Academia

The three-body problem in geonomics
Malaysian protesters display placards on July 18 during a demonstration against the United States envoy nominee Nick Adams outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

Malaysia confronts the realities of MAGA diplomacy
The newly completed facilities of PT HLI Green Power, the first electric vehicle battery factory in Southeast Asia, is seen in this undated photo released by Karawang New Industry City (KNIC). Located in the KNIC industrial estate in Karawang, West Java, HLI Green Power is a joint venture company between Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, and is slated to start production next year.
Academia

We need all hands on deck to make industrial decarbonization happen

Highlight
Personnel of the Army’s Special Forces (Kopassus), accompanied by sniffer dogs, rappel from a helicopter during a mock terror attack in Jakarta on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. With the involvement of military and police personnel, the training was held by the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. JP/Dhoni Setiawan
Politics

TNI plans expansion of army’s elite forces beyond Java
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri welcomes secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto before the closing session of party congress in Nusa Dua, Bali on Aug. 2, 2025. Just days before his appearance in the congress, who was convicted of bribery on July 25, received an amnesty from President Prabowo Subianto.
Editorial

PDI-P is just a symptom
Cranes manage a cargo of logs on May 22, 2024, at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java.
Economy

ASEAN cracks under Trump’s ‘divide and conquer’ tariff

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Motorcycle sales skid in H1 due to weak demand, tougher credit
Politics

Indonesian authorities crack down on pirate protest flag
Companies

Jakarta developers eye IPOs to raise funds for housing program
Middle East and Africa

Navy's Brawijaya, Sultan Iskandar Muda share Mediterranean greeting
Companies

Trump tariffs hit India's garment makers as US buyers say move production
Academia

The three-body problem in geonomics
Americas

Trump orders US colleges to reveal race data

Companies

Airbus partners with Indonesian researchers to develop biomass-based bioavtur
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Economy grows 5.12 percent but who really feels it?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.