TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

CBS cancels Stephen Colbert's late-night show, calling decision financial

The show will be retired and Colbert will not be replaced. New episodes will air until the end of the broadcast TV season in May 2026, a network statement said.

Reuters
Los Angeles, US
Fri, July 18, 2025 Published on Jul. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-07-18T10:16:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Atmosphere at the first taping of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“ on September 8, 2015 in New York City, US. Atmosphere at the first taping of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“ on September 8, 2015 in New York City, US. (AFP/Getty Images/John Lamparski)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the most-watched late-night program on US broadcast television and a frequent platform of satire aimed at President Donald Trump, will end its 10-year run on CBS in May 2026, the network said on Thursday.

The show will be retired and Colbert will not be replaced. New episodes will air until the end of the broadcast TV season in May 2026, a network statement said.

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," CBS executives said in the statement.

Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, is seeking approval from the US Federal Communications Commission for an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

This month, Paramount agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over an interview with his former Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, that CBS's "60 Minutes" broadcast in October.

Colbert told his audience on Thursday that he was informed of his show's cancellation the night before. The audience booed, and Colbert responded: "Yeah, I share your feelings."

"I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away," the 61-year-old comedian said.

The Late Show debuted in 1993 with David Letterman as host after he was passed over for NBC's The Tonight Show. Colbert, a regular on The Daily Show before he hosted The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, took over The Late Show in 2015.

"It is a fantastic job," Colbert said on Thursday. "I wish somebody else was getting it, and it's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months."

He thanked executives at CBS, his show's audience and the 200 people who work on the show.

Senator Adam Schiff of California, a Democrat, was a guest on Thursday's episode.

"If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better," Schiff wrote on X.

Colbert often skewered Trump in his nightly monologue and criticized Paramount's settlement with the president. The comedian called the company's payment to Trump a "big fat bribe" on his show on Monday.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, posted a clip of that comment on X and echoed Schiff's remark that "America deserves to know" if the show was canceled because of Colbert's politics.

Late-night shows have seen their audiences shrink as viewers have shifted from traditional television to streaming.

The Late Show drew an average of 2.5 million viewers during the 2024 to 2025 season that ended in June, ahead of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult," said the statement from Paramount Co-CEO and CBS CEO George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf.

CBS canceled another late-night show, After Midnight, in March. That show had run immediately after the Late Show.

Popular

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Related Articles

Indonesia still negotiating details, exemptions on US tariff deal, official says

CBS cancels Stephen Colbert's late-night show, calling decision financial

Ministry plans to give IP rights for ‘horeg’ sound system

Ayana Bali introduces top-tier nightlife entertainment

BTS mania hits Seoul ahead of 'huggathon' with Jin

Related Article

Indonesia still negotiating details, exemptions on US tariff deal, official says

CBS cancels Stephen Colbert's late-night show, calling decision financial

Ministry plans to give IP rights for ‘horeg’ sound system

Ayana Bali introduces top-tier nightlife entertainment

BTS mania hits Seoul ahead of 'huggathon' with Jin

Popular

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

More in Culture

 View more
Arkipel, an annual Jakarta International Documentary and Experimental Film Festival.
Art & Culture

Back on the reel: Arkipel 2025 channels ‘Years of Living Dangerously’
A general view of the melting Lewis Glacier, with a pool of meltwater at its base in Mount Kenya National Park on March 7, 2025. Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak, is home to rapidly shrinking glaciers that are vital for nearby ecosystems and communities.
Environment

World's major courts take growing role in climate fight
Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.
People

US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

Highlight
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Companies

Eni reportedly plans to invest $10b in Kalimantan offshore gas project
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, 2025, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

W. Java Police take over stampede case at wedding of governor’s son
Asia & Pacific

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa
Companies

US tariffs help push Jeep owner Stellantis into big loss
Markets

Prabowo urges cacao rejuvenation, replanting amid high prices
Tech

On-demand drivers launch mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan
Asia & Pacific

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards
Asia & Pacific

BRICS can offer alternative global governance: Forum
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.