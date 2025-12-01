Rafi Sudirman sings hopeful for ‘forever'

Endless horizon: Rafi Sudirman appears in the cover art for his debut studio album, Hari Ini, Esok & Selamanya (Today, tomorrow and forever), released on Sept. 26, 2025. (Sudirman Creative House and After School/-)

In his debut studio album, the singer-songwriter, saxophonist and actor conveys how time can hurt, heal and illuminate hope.

P erhaps no Indonesian album this year is as dramatically showstopping as Rafi Sudirman’s Hari Ini, Esok & Selamanya (Today, tomorrow and forever).

At first glance, the album’s title might suggest a burning declaration of love or an oath to something divine. It could also be interpreted as the artist’s eternal commitment to his craft.

In an interview on Oct. 29, however, Rafi shared that he had no intention to make the title sound hyperbolically melodramatic or romantic. Turns out, for Rafi the phrase “today, tomorrow and forever” originates from the same soulful fount: hope.

“I think this album conveys my music as well as my life journey for the past 21 years. So I wish that all I have felt will become hopes and prayers for today, tomorrow and forever,” he explained.

Internal ‘fire’

Looking back, Rafi seems to have had an interesting relationship with time. For instance, even though he recently celebrated his 22nd birthday on Oct. 31, he has accumulated an experience not unlike the career of a seasoned veteran in the local music industry.

Rafi’s musical path began early, when he took part in the second generation of the children’s music group Di Atas Rata-Rata (DARR), led by musicians Erwin and Gita Gutawa. In less than 10 years, he experienced what it’s like to be both a major label artist and an indie musician.