TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How can inclusion work if it leaves people out?

With the rise of digital financial services, people with disabilities face challenges and gaps when they attempt to access financial products. 

Putu Monica Christy and Fifi Rashando (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 18, 2025 Published on Jul. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-07-17T13:25:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A technician helps a man put on a prosthetic limb donated by the government to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh. A technician helps a man put on a prosthetic limb donated by the government to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

A

larmingly, only 22 percent of people with disabilities (PwD), the elderly and vulnerable groups in Indonesia have bank accounts, as per 2022 data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK). This points to a vast chasm that lies in contrast to Indonesia’s Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) target of 98 percent financial inclusion by 2045. 

Presidential Regulation No. 114/2000 also included PwD and the elderly in social welfare programs, yet their access to financial services has not kept up with their increasing economic participation. 

With the rise of digital financial services, PwD face challenges and gaps when they attempt to access financial products. This is why interventions must be prioritized to enhance digital financial literacy and disability-inclusion sensitivity. OJK released the SETARA Guideline to address this growing digital divide. It provides a comprehensive framework to enhance financial inclusion for PwD in Indonesia. Yet, the implementation lacks actionable steps with defined targets from financial service providers (FSPs), regulators and the government. 

The study conducted by Opportunity International Australia (OIA), MicroSave Consulting (MSC) and Koperasi Mitra Dhuafa (KOMIDA), and funded by the Australian government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) finds that digital financial services can significantly improve financial access for PwD. Services, such as digital bank account opening, reduce the need for physical mobility, while FinTech lending offers simpler, more accessible alternatives to traditional bank credit. 

Some apps have integrated screen readers and text-to-speech functionalities, though their adoption remains limited. DANA, OVO and GoPay have started implementing these accessibility features. Despite this development, PwD still face challenges when they access financial services, which include biometric and electronic “know your customer” (e-KYC) processes incompatible with specific impairments, business loan applications and discriminatory treatment from bank staff. Until these systemic issues are solved, FSPs cannot be called inclusive.

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have managed to offer grassroots solutions to reach PwD in villages and low-income communities. KOMIDA, for example, has approximately 15,000 female clients with disabilities spread across 13 provinces in Indonesia. These groups encourage the institutions to develop tailored products that include loan products for assistive technology, home and business renovation and education savings for family members to access special education. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

FSPs should also strengthen their efforts to enhance inclusivity. Accessible infrastructure, such as ATMs, bank branches and trained staff is essential, but it needs more targeted interventions. These must include organization-wide gender and disability sensitization, alongside the development of tailored financial products for PwD.

MSC’s collaborative study has highlighted three strategic priorities, to accelerate disability inclusion in Indonesia’s financial services: Mainstream, mobilize and measure.

First, all financial platforms and products must integrate universal design to drive innovation. This will ensure accessibility and inclusion for women, the elderly, PWD, people with low income, and others with specific needs. The principle of “nothing about us without us” guides this. 

The increasing aging population similarly faces barriers in terms of access to financial services. For example, television subtitles, originally designed to support individuals with hearing impairments, have also proven valuable for older adults and people who multitask, demonstrating how inclusive design can benefit a wider audience.

Second, mobilizing ecosystem collaboration will enable disability equity and rights. The private sector can lead by mainstreaming disability inclusion. It can improve ESG performance, integrate PWD into the workforce and supply chains and offer inclusive products and services to reach underserved markets. 

The social sector, in particular, organizations of persons with disability (OPDs), should be engaged in advocacy and as expert service providers to support disability mainstreaming and enable meaningful employment and entrepreneurship.

Governments and regulators must also establish clear and measurable targets to advance disability inclusion. The success of disability mainstreaming hinges on formal government endorsement, accountability and sustained commitment. 

The Australian government offered tax incentives to organizations that hire or serve people with disabilities and mandated that all DFAT-funded foreign investments align with gender equality, disability equity and rights. This model proves how policy can drive systemic inclusion through public, private and social sector collaborations, regular disability inclusion sensitization, monitoring and independent evaluations to ensure sustained progress.

People with disabilities have immense economic potential, but it has been limited by systemic exclusion. They are too often viewed through a charity lens, but they are entrepreneurs, workers, consumers and vital contributors to national growth. This systemic exclusion represents not merely a rights issue but a missed economic opportunity for them. 

Financial systems designed with accessibility and equity at their core can uphold financial inclusion. They have opened new markets, driven local economies and fueled national productivity. Inclusion must now be directed beyond doing the right thing, and finally seen as smart economics.

---

Putu Monica Christy is Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) senior manager at MicroSave Consulting Southeast Asia. Fifi Rashando is GEDSI and safeguarding manager at Opportunity International Australia.

 

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Related Articles

AI: China’s unbeatable new export

Prioritizing agriculture in the Indonesia-Japan partnership

China must not fear fiscal expansion

Indonesia can shape the future of drug safety and access

Screening for a healthier Indonesia under Prabowo

Related Article

AI: China’s unbeatable new export

Prioritizing agriculture in the Indonesia-Japan partnership

China must not fear fiscal expansion

Indonesia can shape the future of drug safety and access

Screening for a healthier Indonesia under Prabowo

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

More in Opinion

 View more
A technician helps a man put on a prosthetic limb donated by the government to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh.
Academia

How can inclusion work if it leaves people out?
A visitor looks at the chassis of an electric vehicle (EV) on July 18 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Sodium batteries: The second chance we shouldn’t miss
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce the 'political agreement' of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14 in Brussels.
Academia

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

Highlight
This picture taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows Cholifatul Nur reacting as she sits beside the grave of her only child Jovan Farellino, who was 15 when he died in the stampede that killed 135 people at the Kanjuruhan football stadium on October 1, 2022, in Malang, East Java. Fifteen-year-old Jovan Farellino was one of dozens of children killed after a match in the East Javan city of Malang that left 135 people dead, many from suffocation or trampling, in one of the worst tragedies in the sport's history.
Politics

Victims of police brutality speak out against KUHAP flaws
Welcoming salute: Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot's Embraer E190-E2 regional jet receives the customary water cannon salute at the Kertajati International Airport on its inaugural flight on Sept. 28, 2024. Scoot flies to Kertajati on Tuesday and Saturday.
Editorial

Kertajati’s hard lesson
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defense ministry headquarters in Damascus on July 16, 2025. The Israeli army launched new strikes on the Syrian army and defense ministry headquarters, state-run television channel said on July 17, after earlier attacks.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria, urges peaceful dialogue

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia still negotiating details, exemptions on US tariff deal, official says
Society

Prabowo allows foreign hospitals to operate in Indonesia
Asia & Pacific

Malaysians protest against Trump's 'loyalist' nominee for US envoy
Society

Journey Unhurried Photo Story
Companies

Vanda RE locks in CATL batteries for green power exports to Singapore
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria, urges peaceful dialogue
Economy

Lower US tariff to boost economy 0.5 percent, Luhut says
Academia

How can inclusion work if it leaves people out?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.