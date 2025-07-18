TheJakartaPost

Proposal to raise state funding for political parties gains traction

The proposal to increase state funding for political parties is deemed critical to curb political corruption and make them more professional, according to First Deputy Home Minister and National Mandate Party (PAN) politician Bima Arya Sugiarto.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 18, 2025

Flags of political parties are seen at the office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2023, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 presidential election candidates. Flags of political parties are seen at the office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2023, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 presidential election candidates. (AFP/Adek Berry)

P

olitical parties have welcomed a recent Home Ministry proposal to increase state financial assistance for them, in the hope of reducing their dependence on business interests, but analysts warn stronger oversight and systemic reform are needed to prevent taxpayer’s money going down the drain.

The proposal was put forward by Home Minister Tito Karnavian last Tuesday during a budget meeting with House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs, in which the ministry was seeking an additional Rp 3 trillion (US$184 million) for its 2026 budget.

Tito proposed tripling the state financial assistance disbursed to political parties by raising it from Rp 1,000, as currently mandated in a government regulation, to Rp 3,000 per vote obtained in the previous legislative election. 

The additional funding would be drawn from the Rp 414 billion to be allocated to the ministry’s sociopolitical affairs directorate general.

Should the proposal be approved, major parties such as the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which won the largest portion of House seats in the 2024 election, would receive around Rp 75 billion per year. Meanwhile, smaller parties like the Democratic Party and the National Mandate Party (PAN) would see their annual funding increase to around Rp 30 billion.

The proposal to raise the funding was intended to reduce parties’ reliance on private backers and foster financial independence, which is deemed critical to curb corruption and ensure parties’ political agendas are driven by public interest, according to First Deputy Home Minister and PAN politician Bima Arya Sugiarto.

A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration
The front gate of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta is seen on Sept. 9, 2023.
Politics

AGO to summon Riza Chalid for questioning despite unknown whereabouts
Flags of political parties are seen at the office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2023, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 presidential election candidates.
Politics

Proposal to raise state funding for political parties gains traction

Indonesia's head coach Patrick Kluivert gives instructions on the touchline during the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Australia and Indonesia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 20, 2025. (
Sports

Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Workers load fresh fruits bunches (FFBs) onto a truck on May 23, 2024, at Sungai Mesjid Port in Dumai, Riau. Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, has beenlooking to use biomass as a way to reduce costly fuel imports.
Editorial

Prabowo’s EU triumph
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
Economy

BI urges banks to boost lending amid slowing growth

Politics

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration
Markets

US copper tariff poses a double-edged sword for local miners
Academia

Indonesia’s trade deal with the US needs ASEAN and more
Opinion

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm
Politics

AGO to summon Riza Chalid for questioning despite unknown whereabouts
Politics

Proposal to raise state funding for political parties gains traction
Editorial

Kertajati’s hard lesson
Politics

Prabowo to attend UN assembly in September, palace says
