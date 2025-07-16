TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Making space for electoral innovation to realize democracy

Electoral regulations should impact the reform of representational and accountability systems, improve the quality of public deliberation and increase access to information.

Wawan Sobari (The Jakarta Post)
Malang, East Java
Wed, July 16, 2025 Published on Jul. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-07-15T15:37:21+07:00

A woman walks past a candidate list at a polling station during a revote in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 24, 2024, following logistical problems which affected some ten polling stations across the city during the Feb. 14 presidential and legislative elections. A woman walks past a candidate list at a polling station during a revote in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 24, 2024, following logistical problems which affected some ten polling stations across the city during the Feb. 14 presidential and legislative elections. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

A

chieving ideal elections is no easy task. One example is Indonesia's experience with democratic elections. During the democratic transition period, the 1999 elections were overshadowed by concerns about interference by the military and established political parties.

The 2004–2019 elections faced different challenges. These included a crisis of procedural integrity (fraud, vote buying practices and fictitious voter lists), technological limitations and the weak institutionalization of political ethics.

According to several parties' evaluations, the 2024 elections present even more significant structural challenges. The problems are not merely technical ineffectiveness and declining participation. The most recent elections presented the challenge of a crisis of confidence in democratic values resulting from a degradation in political ethics.

These recurring and evolving problems also underpinned changes to election regulations. The 2025 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) stipulates revisions to Election Law No. 7/2017 and Regional Election Law No. 10/2016, which amends Law No. 1/2015, as a priority.

One formal action that we can take to address various election issues is to open up space for innovation in election regulations. Formal guarantees for electoral innovation are crucial to continuously improving electoral rules and practices.

In theory, electoral innovation can refer to political innovation. According to some scholars, political innovation transforms all aspects of the political system, including procedures, power structures, discourse and technology. Combined with other ideas, the conclusion is reached that political innovation is a creative, multi-level, cross-actor, contextual transformation of the political system.

Political innovation is not solely the domain of formal, centralized institutions. Rather, it is decentralized and adapts to local and regional contexts. It also involves informal actors. Meanwhile, scholar JS Dryzek's 1992 work emphasizes the importance of a normative-deliberative essence. Political innovation redesigns political institutions for the sake of freedom and the common good. It focuses on technical institutional engineering, fundamental changes in public deliberation and values-based community autonomy.

Iranians leave Turkey through the Razi-Kapiköy border crossing, north-eastern Turkey on June 18. Flights to Iran were suspended on June 18 after Israel launched an attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, sparking a deadly confrontation.
Academia

The curious case of strikes on Iran, a threat to the rules-based global order
A Palestinian mother and her daughter rush for cover on July 4 during an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Academia

Israeli soldiers’ voices, a tool for peace?
Activists and supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) hold placards on June 25 as they condemn United States strikes on Iran during a protest in New Delhi.
Academia

Letter to Editor: Indian embassy responds

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a resolution approved by Congress to rescind the EPA's 2023 approval of California's plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, and another resolution on California's low-NOx, or low-nitrogen oxide, regulation for heavy-duty highway and off-road vehicles and engines, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 12, 2025.
Economy

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
Rescuers search for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters off the Bali Strait near Jembrana, on Bali island on July 5, 2025. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people on July 4, after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to the resort island of Bali, with six bodies recovered.
Editorial

No more business as usual
The ministers of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 21, 2024. Newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on October 21 swore in his new cabinet, which includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts said.
Politics

Deputy ministers' double jobs risk govt's performance

The Jakarta Post
