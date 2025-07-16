Fadli Zon’s choice of Culture Day sparks backlash

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Culture Minister Fadli Zon’s decision to designate Oct. 17, President Prabowo Subianto’s birthday, as National Culture Day has sparked public outrage, with critics questioning the date’s cultural and historical relevance amid growing concerns over the politicization of national symbols.
The designation, which does not grant a public holiday, was formalized through a ministerial decree issued on July 7. The move quickly drew backlash from cultural figures, academics and the broader public, who criticized the lack of consultation and transparency and accused Fadli, a close ally of the President, of attempting to curry favor with him.
In response to the criticism, Fadli defended the decision by citing the date’s historical significance, saying that Oct. 17 marks the issuance of Government Regulation No. 66/1951, through which Indonesia’s founding father, Soekarno, formally established the Garuda Pancasila as the national emblem and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity) as the national motto.
Fadli claimed the idea originated from a Yogyakarta-based group of artists and cultural figures known as the Nine Plus Garuda Team, who had conducted studies and held extensive discussions with the ministry before submitting their proposal in January this year.
“Bhinneka Tunggal Ika is not merely a motto, but a philosophy of life that reflects Indonesia’s cultural richness, tolerance and unity in diversity,” Fadli said in a statement on Monday.
He added that the government is committed to using the new National Culture Day to raise public awareness about cultural values, preserve national identity and make culture a cornerstone of national development.
