TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court
Mt. Rinjani rescue protocols under review after Brazilian tourist’s death

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court
Mt. Rinjani rescue protocols under review after Brazilian tourist’s death

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 30, 2025 Published on Jun. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-06-29T23:39:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia Rangga Purbaya points to his grandfather, who went missing in 1965, in an old black-and-white photograph. He was a teacher at Taman Siswa Bangka Belitung, which was associated with the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI). (JP/Umar Wicaksono)

C

ulture Minister Fadli Zon's recent denial of mass rapes during the May 1998 riots has rightly sparked outrage, highlighting the need for accountability from state officials. The Culture Ministry is currently preparing an "official" Indonesian history book, aiming to rewrite the nation's past in a more "positive" light for Indonesia’s 80th independence anniversary.

Beyond denying the 1998 mass rapes, Fadli staunchly opposes revisiting the Sept. 30, 1965, (G30S) events and the subsequent massacre. He asserts, "Let’s not distort history […] The Indonesian Communist Party [PKI] did indeed want to take over power from the state at the time. Where’s the controversy? There is no controversy."

The official state narrative portrays G30S as a failed coup by the PKI, involving the killing of six Army generals. This event led to the fall of Sukarno’s Old Order and the rise of Soeharto’s 32-year authoritarian New Order regime.

However, scholars like the late Cornell University professor Ben Anderson have challenged the PKI's involvement, suggesting the generals' deaths resulted from internal squabbling within the Army. Regardless of the PKI's exact role, the ensuing massacre by the New Order regime, enacted to avenge the generals, remains a dark and taboo chapter in Indonesian history.

In his ascent to power, anti-communist Soeharto systematically eradicated anything perceived as communist. He mobilized the Army and pro-New Order masses to indiscriminately target suspected communists or sympathizers. This period saw widespread mass killings, torture, and the false imprisonment of many accused of PKI ties, who were sent to the Buru Island penal colony for forced labor without fair legal processes.

The exact death toll from these events remains disputed, with no official figure to date. Historians estimate the deaths range from tens of thousands to over 1 million. Notably, former Army general Sarwo Edhie Wibowo, a New Order loyalist tasked with purging the PKI, once claimed to have killed 3 million "communists" during the 1965-1966 purge.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Despite the controversy, past administrations have shown willingness to address these historical injustices. Indonesia's fourth president, Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid, openly sympathized with the victims and apologized for the state-sanctioned killings of 1965-1966. He even controversially attempted to revoke the 1966 Provisional People's Consultative Assembly (MPRS) decree banning the PKI and Marxism-Leninism, though he ultimately failed due to widespread political opposition.

Popular

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Related Articles

Analysis: Dual roles of deputy ministers raise legal, ethical concerns

Analysis: The four islands dispute: An infringement of Aceh’s dignity

Analysis: House accelerates industrial reforms amid de-industrialization concerns

Indonesia's history deserves dialogue, not dogma

Analysis: Impeachment discourse aimed to keep Gibran under pressure

Related Article

Analysis: Dual roles of deputy ministers raise legal, ethical concerns

Analysis: The four islands dispute: An infringement of Aceh’s dignity

Analysis: House accelerates industrial reforms amid de-industrialization concerns

Indonesia's history deserves dialogue, not dogma

Analysis: Impeachment discourse aimed to keep Gibran under pressure

Popular

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java, on June 23.
Academia

Stop buying time, Mr. President. Shake up the cabinet
Leaders of ASEAN and its strategic partners are seen on a screen as they attend the fourth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit held online from Hanoi on Nov. 15, 2020.
Academia

Reinvigorating the RCEP for a stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific
Rangga Purbaya points to his grandfather, who went missing in 1965, in an old black-and-white photograph. He was a teacher at Taman Siswa Bangka Belitung, which was associated with the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).
Opinion

Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia

Highlight
Tourists visit Small Merak Island in Cilegon, Banten on June 27, 2025.
Society

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Editorial

Homes unbought or unbuilt
A tugboat pulls a coal barge through a section of the Batanghari River in Jambi on April 10, 2025.
Markets

Indonesian exporters grapple with global shift to higher-grade coal

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Stop buying time, Mr. President. Shake up the cabinet
Politics

KPK may question North Sumatra’s Bobby Nasution in road graft case
Opinion

Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia
Society

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Editorial

Homes unbought or unbuilt
Markets

Indonesian exporters grapple with global shift to higher-grade coal
Politics

Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu 'must go', says former Israeli PM Bennett
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.