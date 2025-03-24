TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
TNI Law revision: Time for Indonesia to ratify Rome Statute

The passage of the TNI Law revision this week raises pertinent questions about potential foreign interference as the government's reasoning behind its persistent refusal to ratify the Rome Statute, which allows the ICC to step in only when national courts fail to administer justice in serious crimes, such as human rights abuses involving a country's military.

Elvira Stefanie Takasanakeng (The Jakarta Post)
Beijing
Mon, March 24, 2025

TNI Law revision: Time for Indonesia to ratify Rome Statute Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (center) speaks with State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (left) as Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto looks on during the House of Representatives’ plenary session on March 20, 2025, when lawmakers passed a revision to the 2004 TNI Law at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

he House of Representatives passed on March 20 a revision to Law No. 34/2004 on the Indonesian Military (TNI), which allows active officers to hold posts at 14 civilian institutions. This expansion of military influence in governance raises serious concerns about accountability and civilian oversight, echoing the dwifungsi (dual function) of the military during the Soeharto era, when the armed forces controlled security and civilian administration.

At a time when democracy should be strengthened, the law revision risks weakening checks on military power.

Even more concerning is Indonesia’s continuing refusal to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a treaty designed to prosecute crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide when a country’s courts fail. With military officers gaining influence in civilian institutions, the likelihood of accountability for such violations diminishes even more, making the case for ICC jurisdiction more urgent than ever.

Article 47 of the revised TNI Law No. 34/2004 removes previous restrictions on active-duty officers assuming civilian roles, reversing post-Soeharto reforms that aimed to establish civilian supremacy. This revision is feared to undermine Indonesia’s commitment to democratic governance and human rights.

Moreover, the current administration appears intent on restoring the TNI’s past role in civilian affairs, which was long characterized by widespread abuse and impunity, raising fears that military officers will dominate political decision-making without proper oversight.

The Rome Statute, adopted in 1998, established the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute the most serious international crimes. The ICC operates under the principle of complementarity, meaning it only intervenes when national courts fail to prosecute these crimes. This system respects national sovereignty while ensuring that justice is not denied.

Indonesia signed the Rome Statute in 2000 but has not ratified it, citing concerns over foreign interference. In 2013, then-law and human rights minister Amir Syamsuddin justified this stance, stating: “Indonesia has its own legal system that is capable of handling human rights violations. We do not need an external body interfering in our domestic affairs.”

Probe demanded after rats, pig's head sent to Tempo

Militarism never ended in Indonesia, it hid in plain sight

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

Probe demanded after rats, pig's head sent to Tempo

Militarism never ended in Indonesia, it hid in plain sight

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

A woman searches for salvageable items in the rubble of her home at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025, after it was destroyed in an Israeli strike.
Academia

Sociology cannot be neutral in the face of systemic genocide
A person receives a message from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Sept. 10, 2023, asking citizens to be wary of online lending platforms.
Academia

New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits
All set: Personnel of the Banteng Raider Infantry Battalion (Yonif Raider) at the 4th Regional Military Command (Kodam IV) Diponegoro in Semarang, Central Java, attend a ceremony on Friday to mark their official dispatch for a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. (JP/Suherdjoko)
Opinion

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism

Danantara's chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir (left), CEO Rosan Roeslani (middle), chief operating officer Dony Oskaria (right) join hands for a photo at the management team announcement in Jakarta on Mar. 24, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara takes on Dalio, Sachs, others to ease governance concerns
Excavators transfer soil to transport trucks at a nickel mine operated by nickel mining company Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Solawesi on July 28, 2023.
Editorial

Cashing in mining royalties
Protesters put up banners during a demonstration against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) law in front of the Malang City Council Building, East Java, Sunday March 23, 2025. The TNI law, which now allows greater role of military in government, has sparked nationwide protests for days.
Politics

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

Art & Culture

‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection
Academia

Sociology cannot be neutral in the face of systemic genocide
Sports

Pressure mounts for RI victory against Bahrain in World Cup qualifier
Academia

New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits
Politics

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law
Opinion

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism
Editorial

Cashing in mining royalties
Tech

Govt mulls GMO to boost soybean production
