TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project
RI cannot solve US deficit
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project
RI cannot solve US deficit
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rights groups decry another military appointee for Bulog

Another Indonesian Army officer Maj. Gen. Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani, who is still in active duty, was appointed by State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir as the next State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 11, 2025 Published on Jul. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-07-10T20:29:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers carry rice sacks at the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) warehouse in Cimahi, West Java, on July 10. Workers carry rice sacks at the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) warehouse in Cimahi, West Java, on July 10. (Antara/Abdan Syakura )

T

he return of a former military officer to the Indonesian Military (TNI) following a brief spell at the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), only to be replaced with another active officer, has been met with opposition from civic groups, who call it a bad precedent for military involvement in civilian affairs.

Army officer Maj. Gen. Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani, who is still in active duty, replaced Lt. Gen. Novi Helmy Prasetya as Bulog’s president director starting July 3. The appointment was formalized in a decree issued by State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir.

Novi’s departure from the agency reportedly came from his intention to “continue serving” as a TNI officer, as he returned to his post as an Army general after leaving the agency. He officially stepped down as Bulog chief on June 30.

Both Novi’s return to the military and Ahmad’s appointment sparked strong criticism from rights groups, which called the government willfully accommodating active military officers in key non-military roles.

“As Novi returned to active service, there’s a strong likelihood that he never truly retired from the military when serving as Bulog’s president director,” Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Bulog chief quits after brief stint, returns to TNI

Popular

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance

Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

Related Articles

Lenient sentences given to soldiers who attacked North Sumatra village

State turns blind eye to rising intolerance

What’s eating Europe’s food system?

New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback

Proposal to name Soeharto national hero draws opposition

Related Article

Lenient sentences given to soldiers who attacked North Sumatra village

State turns blind eye to rising intolerance

What’s eating Europe’s food system?

New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback

Proposal to name Soeharto national hero draws opposition

Popular

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance

Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

More in Indonesia

 View more
Tidal froth gathers in the shallows off Batu Belig Beach on April 1, 2020, a popular tourist destination west of Bali’s provincial capital Denpasar that was temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Archipelago

Search underway in Bali waters for missing Saudi tourist

Boats carrying stacks of sound system, commonly known as 'horeg' sound system, is seen during a sound system battle event during a pre-Ramadan Javanese festival of Nyadran in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Feb. 15.
Archipelago

Ulemas declare East Java’s Horeg sound system haram amid growing controversy
Workers carry rice sacks at the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) warehouse in Cimahi, West Java, on July 10.
Politics

Rights groups decry another military appointee for Bulog

Highlight
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto at Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on July 9, 2025.
Americas

Prabowo seeks closer ties with Brazil amid external pressures
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva listen to their national anthems during a welcome ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on July 9, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s diplomatic temptation
A general view of Kertajati International Airport, also known as West Java International Airport, in Majalengka, West Java, on December 13, 2019.
Companies

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Search underway in Bali waters for missing Saudi tourist

Americas

US State Department layoffs coming 'soon'
Academia

Caught between powers: Europe’s two-front trade war
Asia & Pacific

Marcos Jr will meet Trump this month
Archipelago

Ulemas declare East Java’s Horeg sound system haram amid growing controversy
Asia & Pacific

Rubio to meet Wang Yi on sidelines of ASEAN talks
Economy

China's economy likely grew 5.2% in Q2 despite trade war, poll shows
Regulations

Trump floats 15 to 20% blanket tariff on trading partners
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rights groups decry another military appointee for Bulog

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.