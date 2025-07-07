TheJakartaPost

Bulog chief quits after brief stint, returns to TNI

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, July 7, 2025

Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin) Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin) (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)

rmy general Novi Helmy Prasetya has stepped down as president director of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to end his contentious appointment and brief tenure at the state-owned enterprise, the Indonesian Military (TNI) has confirmed, citing prevailing regulations that limit active-duty officers from holding civilian posts.

Novi, 53, had previously informed TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto of his decision to return to the military, military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Kristomei Sianturi said on Monday.

Agus then sent a letter on June 5 to State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir requesting Novi’s withdrawal from Bulog. Erick granted the request by issuing a telegram on June 30 to appoint Prihasto Setyanto, an expert staffer at the Agriculture Ministry, as Novi’s replacement.

“Novi has chosen to continue serving as a TNI [officer]. Based on that decision and in consideration of organizational needs and personnel development, the TNI has accepted him back into its ranks,” said Kristomei.

He also pointed to provisions in the TNI Law revision that restrict active-duty officers to serving at 14 designated civilian institutions, particularly those involved in security and defense.

Since Bulog is not among the permitted institutions, active-duty officers in any post at the agency must either resign or take early retirement.

Read also: Army general’s new role in Bulog causes concern

