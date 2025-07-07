Old envoys for a young nation

President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right) take turns congratulating the new ambassadors-elect for Indonesian diplomatic missions following an appointment ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on March 24. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

Despite Indonesia being a younger nation, it can only come up with old people to occupy positions representing the country's most vital interests.

D espite Indonesia being a nation with a young population, it can only come up with old people to occupy positions representing the country's most vital interests.

Among the 12 newly nominated ambassadors, three of the most strategically important posts, Washington, Tokyo and Singapore, are entrusted to Dwisuryo Indroyono Soesilo, Nurmala Kartini Sjahrir and Hotmangaradja Panjaitan, all aged above 70. Their nominations are not only reflective of political convenience, but they also raise serious questions about Indonesia’s commitment to forward-looking, innovative diplomacy.

This reality starkly contrasts with Indonesia’s own demographic structure. As of 2024, more than 52 percent of Indonesians are under the age of 30, and over 65 percent are of productive age (15-64 years), a demographic composition often touted by the government as a national asset. Yet when it comes to actual leadership roles in diplomacy, it is the past, not the future, that is repeatedly favored.

Indroyono, a former coordinating minister, has been nominated ambassador to the United States at a time when Indonesia faces unprecedented challenges in its relationship with Washington.

The US has imposed punitive trade tariffs and given Indonesia the cold shoulder during recent high-level negotiations. Indroyono is widely regarded as one of Indonesia’s more intelligent and respected officials, and this is not a critique of his intellect. However, what is urgently needed now is an envoy who understands the shifting dynamics of US politics, someone with diplomatic agility and bold, innovative ideas to navigate the protectionist tide.

Beyond trade, the ambassador must also be a strong advocate for Indonesian citizens living in the US, particularly Muslim students at American universities who increasingly face discrimination and isolation. Appointing a retired technocrat nearing the twilight of his career sends the wrong signal: that Indonesia is content with symbolic representation, rather than deploying a strategist capable of advancing its interests on a demanding global stage.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, the decision to nominate retired general Hotmangaradja to head the mission in Singapore is a mismatch.