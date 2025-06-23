TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system
Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says US 'unsurpassed' after attack on Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system
Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says US 'unsurpassed' after attack on Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes

Formal recognition, both domestically and internationally, has been vital in combating denial, validating survivors and contributing to the historical record.

Jaleswari Pramodhawardani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 23, 2025 Published on Jun. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-06-22T13:04:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes Steadfast voice: An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17, 2018, demanding justice over deaths during riots amid the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998. (AFP/Madeira)

A

s a social researcher, I found the recent statement by Culture Minister Fadli Zon regarding the mass rapes during the May 1998 humanitarian tragedy deeply unsettling.

In a grave misstep, the minister opened Pandora's Box. His assertion that this dark historical episode was merely a "rumor", despite being a documented tragedy, sparked widespread anger, sorrow and vexation. Civil society, particularly women's solidarity movements, immediately demanded his resignation. This isn't an abstract debate; it strikes at the core of truth, justice and the very possibility of healing for a nation grappling with its painful past.

Denying mass sexual violence in conflict is a distressingly familiar pattern. Scholars, including Catherine MacKinnon in Towards a Feminist Theory of the State (1989), have long argued that rape during war or civil unrest isn't an incidental act. Instead, it's a systematic tool of subjugation; a weapon of war used to terrorize, humiliate and dismantle communities.

In May 1998, the targeted nature of violence against women, especially those of Chinese descent, clearly revealed its intent: To control, instill fear and reinforce existing power hierarchies. Women's bodies became battlegrounds where ethnic and political anxieties were brutally played out.

The term “mass rape" denotes a widespread, systematic pattern of sexual violence. When a high-ranking official dismisses such an event as a "rumor", the consequences are far-reaching.

First, it invalidates survivors' lived experiences, forcing them to relive trauma while denying their reality. This revictimization is a cruel psychological violence, implying their pain is imaginary, memories unreliable and suffering insignificant. As Judith Herman explains in Trauma and Recovery: The Aftermath of Violence—From Domestic Abuse to Political Terror (1992), acknowledging trauma is fundamental to healing; denial obstructs this vital process, perpetuating silence and shame.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Second, the denial of historical facts, especially human rights atrocities, undermines justice and accountability. The Joint Fact-Finding Team (TGPF) formed by then-president B.J. Habibie, confirmed numerous cases of sexual violence, including gang rapes, during the May 1998 riots. The TGPF report, released on Oct. 23, 1998, stated that there were 52 victims of rape, 14 victims of rape with abuse, 10 victims of sexual assault/abuse and 9 victims of sexual harassment. The majority of victims, particularly rape survivors, were ethnic Chinese women.

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites

Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites

Related Articles

Prabowo denies G7 snub in Russia visit

Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions

Indonesia's history deserves dialogue, not dogma

Macron says there will be new Indonesia orders for Rafale jet

Energy belongs to everyone, so should the transition

Related Article

Prabowo denies G7 snub in Russia visit

Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions

Indonesia's history deserves dialogue, not dogma

Macron says there will be new Indonesia orders for Rafale jet

Energy belongs to everyone, so should the transition

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites

Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites

More in Opinion

 View more
Steadfast voice: An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17, 2018, demanding justice over deaths during riots amid the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998.
Academia

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes
Delegates and participants gather on Sept. 25, 2023, for the opening of the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference 2023 in Vienna, where Indonesia was elected to the IAEA Board of Governors.
Academia

What Trump’s nuclear orders reveal about Indonesia’s posture
Sitting out G7: President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Academia

The stage is set for Prabowo, but the script is empty

Highlight
A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 22, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
As much as 85 photos depicting May 1998 riot in Surakarta, Central Java, are exhibited in 'Refleksi Peristiwa Mei 1998' (A Reflection of May 1998).
Editorial

Acknowledging our dark past
Pakistani pilgrims walk with their belongings after they returned from Iran following the Israeli strikes in Iran at the Pakistan-Iran border crossing in Taftan, Pakistan on June 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

More than 100 Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Shares slip, oil rises as investors weigh Iran risks
Middle East and Africa

Trump disavows spy chief Gabbard's take on Iran's nuclear program
Archipelago

Forestry Ministry to strengthen enforcement at Tesso Nilo National Park
Society

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Entertainment

Marcello Tahitoe surrenders to the 'wave' of music
Archipelago

Second bomb threat in a week forces plane of haj pilgrims to divert
Politics

Aceh-North Sumatra dispute triggers wider border tensions
Opinion

Analysis: The four islands dispute: An infringement of Aceh’s dignity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.