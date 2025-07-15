Discourse: There are more 1998 mass rape victims than recorded

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The rewriting of history is always aimed at supporting the ruling, authoritarian government, as many cases around the world have shown, said former attorney general and human rights campaigner Marzuki Darusman.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.