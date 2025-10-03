TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Civilian police, public trust and the Brimob paradox

The new police reform efforts underway since the August-September protests must clearly delineate the steps toward rebuilding a civilian policing institution, in particular redefining the role and functions of the National Police’s paramilitary Brimob unit.

Herbin M. Siahaan and Adi Abidin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 3, 2025 Published on Oct. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-10-02T12:24:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protestors wave the Red and White flag and the Straw Hat Pirates flag from Japanese manga ‘One Piece’ on Aug. 29, 2025, during a rally outside the Jakarta Metropolitan Police headquarters on Jl. Sudirman. Protestors wave the Red and White flag and the Straw Hat Pirates flag from Japanese manga ‘One Piece’ on Aug. 29, 2025, during a rally outside the Jakarta Metropolitan Police headquarters on Jl. Sudirman. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he death of an online motorcycle taxi driver, crushed by a tactical vehicle of the police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) during protests in Jakarta on Aug. 28, ignited a firestorm. Within days, demonstrations erupted in more than 30 cities and thousands took to the streets. Nine more lives were lost, including in clashes with security forces.

Public grief turned to rage and civil society groups demanded not just justice, but a fundamental rethinking of how Indonesia is policed. The National Conscience Movement (GNB), a broad interfaith and civil society coalition, met President Prabowo Subianto on Sept. 11 to deliver that message.

In response, the President announced a police reform effort and appointed retired police general Ahmad Dofiri as a special adviser on public order and police reform. It was a rare acknowledgment that policing had lost public trust.

But just as momentum gathered, the National Police chief announced his own reform transitional team, an internal task force made up entirely of police officers. Civil society critics warned the initiative risked becoming a closed-door exercise, protecting institutional interests rather than transforming them.

At the heart of this reform lies the paradox. The police have a constitutional mandate to secure society, distinct from the defense role of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and firmly within the civilian domain. Yet when Brimob, the paramilitary backbone of the National Police, is deployed to suppress protests or guard plantations and mines with national vital object (Obvitnas) status, it raises a troubling question: Whose security is being protected, that of the public or of a privileged few?

The separation of the police from the military, as part of the 1998 reform agenda, was designed to clarify roles and reinforce civilian supremacy. The TNI was tasked with external defense, the police with internal security. This was meant to transform the National Police from a militarized arm into a civilian law enforcement agency.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Yet 27 years later, public trust is eroded not just by crackdowns on protests but also by a perception that Brimob and other policy units act as security contractors for powerful interests.

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Related Articles

Do or die for the United Nations

Police reform revisited

South Sulawesi police sued for Rp 800 billion over deadly Makassar riot

Singapore to buy four Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft

Calls for investigation after Papuan dies and another shot during protests

Related Article

Do or die for the United Nations

Police reform revisited

South Sulawesi police sued for Rp 800 billion over deadly Makassar riot

Singapore to buy four Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft

Calls for investigation after Papuan dies and another shot during protests

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold hands on Jan. 25, 2025, as they arrive for a pre-meeting photo-op at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Cargo ships and shipping containers are seen at the Port Jersey Container Terminal, with the Manhattan skyline and the One World Trade Center (also known as the Freedom Tower) in the distance, in New Jersey, United States, on Sept. 22, 2025.
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
The logo of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is displayed on the frontispiece of its South Jakarta headquarters on Jl. Rasuna Said, in this file photo from 2020.
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood

Highlight
Free ailment: A woman watches over her son on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lubuk Basung Regional General Hospital in Agam, West Sumatra, where he is receiving treatment for a foodborne illness allegedly contracted after consuming food provided through the free nutritious meal program. According to official data as of on Oct. 1, at least 86 students in Lubuk Basung are believed to have gotten ill from eating free meals distributed via the nationwide program, prompting local authorities to issue an “extraordinary incident” (KLB) alert.
Politics

Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Editorial

The palace’s press restriction
Employees selling snacks, coffee, and oil in front of a Shell petrol station in Jakarta wait for customers amid the gasoline shortages on Sept. 19, 2025.
Companies

Fuel retailers reject Pertamina's offers amid stock crunch

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Synagogue attack shocks Manchester Jewish community
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Archipelago

'It seems impossible': Mother's hope for son's life dims after boarding school collapse
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
Middle East and Africa

More rallies in Morocco day after three protesters die
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood
Economy

Danantara to deploy $10b in first three months, CIO says
Middle East and Africa

Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Civilian police, public trust and the Brimob paradox

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.