Jakarta Post
The politics of labeling in Papua: How narrative control perpetuates conflict

In Papua's conflict dynamics, civilian victims frequently become subjects of competing labels depending on which party controls the narrative.

Vidhyandika D. Perkasa (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 15, 2025 Published on Oct. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-10-14T14:38:50+07:00

Police officers from the Operation Cartenz Peace conduct a patrol in Bintang Highlands regency, Papua Highlands on Sept. 21, 2023. Police officers from the Operation Cartenz Peace conduct a patrol in Bintang Highlands regency, Papua Highlands on Sept. 21, 2023. (Antara/Laksa Mahendra)

T

he Papua conflict continues to claim victims from among the military, police, armed rebels and civilians, with recent violence occurring in Yalimo, Yahukimo and Agats regencies. Despite official slogans promoting a "humane, measured and proportional approach," most Papuans perceive military operations following a "hit-back without mercy" strategy (IPAC, 2024). 

In this volatile environment, two phenomena have emerged as distinctive features that perpetuate the conflict: the politics of labeling and the instrumentalization of civilians. This article examines how labeling politics impacts the Papua conflict and shapes its ongoing cycle of violence.

The politics of labeling refers to the strategic framing of violence victims according to the narrative interests of conflicting parties, a form of reciprocal vilification where each side criminalizes victims to support their version of events. In Papua's conflict dynamics, civilian victims frequently become subjects of competing labels depending on which party controls the narrative.

The same victims receive dramatically different designations based on perspective. Security forces frame teachers, health staff or ordinary workers killed in the violence as victims of separatist atrocities, positioning the Indonesian Military (TNI) and the National Police as society's protectors against terrorism. Conversely, Papuan armed separatist groups label these same victims as "intel" (informants). Indigenous Papuans (OAP) who associate with security forces are similarly branded as intelligence operatives by separatist groups who claim to fight for the OAP people.

Tragically, many victims die without clarity about perpetrators, context or intent. Victims lose their humanity, reduced to narrative tools in a larger propaganda battle.

Labeling politics in Papua is not merely a communication strategy but a structural phenomenon rooted in three interconnected factors. 

First, information asymmetry and access control shape the narrative landscape. Papua operates as a conflict zone with severely limited media access and independent investigation. Security forces control official narratives through technology, press conferences and government channels, while separatist groups utilize social media and international advocacy networks. 

President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya walk through a narrow alley in the Gerenceng community of Denpasar on Sept. 13, 2025, to meet residents affected by severe flooding in Bali’s provincial capital.
Academia

Climate finance beyond paper: Can Bali turn promises into actions?

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks to supporters while holding up electoral records during a rally in Caracas on Aug. 28, 2024.
Academia

Machado’s peace Nobel revives the prize’s old dilemmas
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23, during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City.
Academia

Prabowo’s second year and the changing economic landscape

United States President Donald Trump (center) smiles as President Prabowo Subianto (left) watches during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct.13, 2025. Prabowo attend the summit and witness the signing of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas by guarantors Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Middle East and Africa

Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Editorial

BI must remain independent
Manhunt: Operator behind the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway that named “Whoosh“ is looking for suspects responsible behind missing pillows in its train seat,, claiming it had collected the identity via CCTV camera in its facility, according to a press release on July 27, 2024.
Regulations

Purbaya rules out budget help in resolving Whoosh debt

