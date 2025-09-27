TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal
​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle
Bali Police resume probe into Australian tourist’s death amid missing heart scandal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal
​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle
Bali Police resume probe into Australian tourist’s death amid missing heart scandal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo’s peacekeeping pledge: A turning point for democracy?

While skeptics might look askance at Prabowo's peacekeeping commitment, conveyed in his speech at the 80th UN General Assembly, this presents a chance for Indonesia to not only contribute to global stability but also to reshape the culture of both the TNI and the National Police as guardians of democracy.

Eric Jones (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
DeKalb, United States
Sat, September 27, 2025 Published on Sep. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-09-25T22:29:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Members of Indonesia’s peacekeeping Garuda Contingent (Konga) cheer on March 14, 2024, during a welcome ceremony at the Indonesian Military (TNI) headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, to mark their return from a yearlong mission in Lebanon. Members of Indonesia’s peacekeeping Garuda Contingent (Konga) cheer on March 14, 2024, during a welcome ceremony at the Indonesian Military (TNI) headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, to mark their return from a yearlong mission in Lebanon. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

W

hen President Prabowo Subianto addressed the United Nations, he offered a striking counterpoint to the speaker preceding him, United States President Donald Trump, who recently rebranded the Department of Defense as the “Department of War”.

By contrast, Prabowo used his international debut to recast the Indonesian armed forces and police as peacekeepers. For a nation where democratic progress has often run up against the entrenched power of its military, this was a moment of real significance.

Prabowo’s commitment points to a path that could strengthen Indonesia’s democracy from the inside out, by exposing its soldiers to the discipline, norms and values of international human rights-based security.

Since the fall of Soeharto in 1998, Indonesia has staged one of the world’s most remarkable democratic transformations. Free elections are now routine, civil society is vibrant, and press freedom remains alive. Yet two institutions have always loomed uneasily over this democratic landscape: the Indonesian Military (TNI) and the National Police.

For decades, the military and police acted as the backbone of authoritarian rule, claiming a “dual function” as both defender of the nation and manager of civilian affairs. Though reformed at some level, they still command vast influence and hearken to a troubled past that Indonesians have not forgotten.

Recent upheavals in numerous cities across the country saw the police clashing with demonstrators that evoked the pre-democracy New Order. Without fully embedding these institutions into democratic norms, Indonesia’s democratic experiment will remain vulnerable.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

That is why Prabowo’s call for deeper engagement in UN peacekeeping missions matters. It represents not just a contribution to global stability, but also a chance to reshape the culture of this powerful Indonesian institution from within.

Popular

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

Related Articles

White House urges probe into Trump escalator, teleprompter malfunctions

Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Indonesia presses UN for stronger protection of aid workers

Weighing the urgency of Indonesia’s extradition pact with Russia

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon

Related Article

White House urges probe into Trump escalator, teleprompter malfunctions

Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Indonesia presses UN for stronger protection of aid workers

Weighing the urgency of Indonesia’s extradition pact with Russia

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon

Popular

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of Indonesia’s peacekeeping Garuda Contingent (Konga) cheer on March 14, 2024, during a welcome ceremony at the Indonesian Military (TNI) headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, to mark their return from a yearlong mission in Lebanon.
Academia

Prabowo’s peacekeeping pledge: A turning point for democracy?
Big catch: Personnel from the National Police’s Densus 88 counterterrorism squad escort Zulkarnaen (center, in orange shirt), 57, a senior leader of the disbanded terror group Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) linked to Al Qaeda, as he arrives on Dec. 16, 2020, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

JI leader release: A test for reintegration strategy
Farmers plant rice on June 28, 2024, at a paddy field in Lambaro, Aceh Besar regency, Aceh.
Academia

Statistics can't cry, but farmers can

Highlight
Forbidden fruit: A worker displays oil palm fruits he as harvested in a plantation in Mesuji Raya village in the South Sumatra regency of Ogan Komering Ilir on April 29, 2023. Data show Indonesia exported 2.63 million tonnes of palm oil in February of this year, down from 3.09 tonnes the previous month.
Politics

Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal
A truck deployed by the Jakarta Environment Agency sprays water-based mist at the Jl. TB Simatupang in South Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2025. The city administration sprays around 4,000 liters of water in several streets and crowded areas in an effort to reduce air pollution.
Editorial

Jakarta digs deep
Green harvest: A farmer gathers fresh fruit bunches on May 23, 2022 at a plantation in Kuta Makmur, Aceh.
Economy

Oil palm farmers’ woes over land, replanting overshadow EU trade deal

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal
Opinion

Analysis: RI to end CBU EV import incentives, domestic manufacturing boost
Academia

Indonesia calls for justice, peace, and inclusive global leadership at UNGA comeback
Archipelago

Search operation continues for missing British man in Bali
Economy

Fresh grads pin hopes on new internship program amid poor job prospects
Politics

Police’s crackdown on riot suspects slammed
Editorial

Jakarta digs deep
Economy

Oil palm farmers’ woes over land, replanting overshadow EU trade deal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s peacekeeping pledge: A turning point for democracy?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.