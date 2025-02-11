Army general’s new role in Bulog causes concern

A worker tidies up sacks of domestically produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said the local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes and that production was expected to increase in June. (Antara/Dedhez Anggara)

T he appointment of Army general Novi Helmy Prasetya to a top civilian post in the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), which controls national rice reverses, has sparked concerns about the government's efforts to expand the role of the military in the food sector.

Maj. Gen. Novi was appointed Bulog’s new president director by State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir on Friday, replacing Wahyu Suparyono, who served as president director for six months.

The appointment of the active military officer, who previously served as territorial assistant to the Indonesian Military (TNI) chief, has sparked controversy, with activists and experts calling it unlawful.

“[Novi’s] appointment as Bulog chief adds to the list of violations of the 2004 TNI Law under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration,” Halili Hasan, executive director of rights group the Setara Institute, said on Monday, referring to the appointment of Maj. Teddy as Cabinet Secretary while still an active military officer.

Halili was referring to Article 47 of the law, which stipulates that military officers may only occupy civilian positions after they have been discharged from duty, but those who remain in active service can occupy certain positions in state institutions overseeing defense, security or intelligence.

Born in 1971, Novi still has about five years left of active service in the Army before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 58.

