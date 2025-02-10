Two-star Army general appointed new Bulog chief

Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)

Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)

S tate-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir has appointed two-star Army general Novi Helmy Prasetya as the new president director of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), which controls the rice reserves.

The decision to appoint Maj. Gen Novi was signed by Erick on Friday, according to a press release from Bulog over the weekend.

Novi replaced Wahyu Suparyono, who served as president director for a relatively short period of six months.

Novi previously served as territorial assistant to the Indonesian Military (TNI) chief.

Bulog manages the government rice reserves, a role intended to stabilize the market. The agency is also responsible for purchasing rice husk from farmers to maintain farmgate prices.

The appointment of the active military officer with the rank of major general as Bulog president director adds to the growing list of concerns about military involvement in civilian affairs under the administration of Prabowo Subianto, who himself was a former Army general and defense minister.

