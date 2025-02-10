Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

President Prabowo Subianto (in passenger seat) rides in a military vehicle to inspect troops on Oct. 25, 2024, during a weekend cabinet retreat at the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy in Magelang, Central Java, accompanied by (rear seat, from left) Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

President Prabowo Subianto (in passenger seat) rides in a military vehicle to inspect troops on Oct. 25, 2024, during a weekend cabinet retreat at the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy in Magelang, Central Java, accompanied by (rear seat, from left) Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has, once again, shown reliance on the Indonesian Military (TNI) to make his administration’s priority programs a success, stoking concerns of military overreach into civilian affairs that could regress the country’s democracy and human rights.

Prabowo, a former Army general and defense minister, led the first ever National Defense Council (DPN) meeting at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Friday, during which he spoke up about his intentions to continue improving the nation’s defense capabilities to better protect the country amid rising geopolitical tensions.

“Defense is vital for our country, so much so that in the preamble of our [1945] Constitution, the first national goal is to protect the entire Indonesian nation and all of Indonesia's territory,” Prabowo said.

The DPN was created through a presidential decree signed only last December, despite its formation being mandated some 23 years ago by the 2002 State Defense Law.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Samsoeddin, who is also the DPN’s executive chairman, said during the meeting last week that the council has a responsibility to propose strategic solutions to a wide array of issues affecting the country’s sovereignty.

“In the context of national defense, the DPN plays a role in formulating the nation’s defense policies, at least for the next five years,” Sjafrie said, as quoted by a release from the Presidential Secretariat.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In a meeting with commanders of military units from all three armed services later that day, Prabowo reiterated his wish to bolster the country’s defense, saying that the state’s main responsibility is to defend its own people.