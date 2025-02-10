TheJakartaPost

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 10, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (in passenger seat) rides in a military vehicle to inspect troops on Oct. 25, 2024, during a weekend cabinet retreat at the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy in Magelang, Central Java, accompanied by (rear seat, from left) Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has, once again, shown reliance on the Indonesian Military (TNI) to make his administration’s priority programs a success, stoking concerns of military overreach into civilian affairs that could regress the country’s democracy and human rights.

Prabowo, a former Army general and defense minister, led the first ever National Defense Council (DPN) meeting at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Friday, during which he spoke up about his intentions to continue improving the nation’s defense capabilities to better protect the country amid rising geopolitical tensions.

“Defense is vital for our country, so much so that in the preamble of our [1945] Constitution, the first national goal is to protect the entire Indonesian nation and all of Indonesia's territory,” Prabowo said.

The DPN was created through a presidential decree signed only last December, despite its formation being mandated some 23 years ago by the 2002 State Defense Law.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Samsoeddin, who is also the DPN’s executive chairman, said during the meeting last week that the council has a responsibility to propose strategic solutions to a wide array of issues affecting the country’s sovereignty.

“In the context of national defense, the DPN plays a role in formulating the nation’s defense policies, at least for the next five years,” Sjafrie said, as quoted by a release from the Presidential Secretariat.

In a meeting with commanders of military units from all three armed services later that day, Prabowo reiterated his wish to bolster the country’s defense, saying that the state’s main responsibility is to defend its own people.

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs
Bahlil confident Golkar ministers safe from rumored reshuffle
House leader’s executive upstaging courts new House controversy

China's rejection of Thai durian opens door for Indonesian exporters
In Pramoedya's footsteps
RI adopts wait and see position on Trump’s Gaza plan amid ‘unpredictable’ US regime 

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs
Whither journalism, whither democracy?
Fraud and other risks still holding back P2P lending business
Bahlil confident Golkar ministers safe from rumored reshuffle
House leader’s executive upstaging courts new House controversy
China to roll back clean power subsidies after boom
AGO nabs finance ministry official in Jiwasraya graft case
Trump pauses de minimis repeal as packages pile up at US customs
