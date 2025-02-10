Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

resident Prabowo Subianto has, once again, shown reliance on the Indonesian Military (TNI) to make his administration’s priority programs a success, stoking concerns of military overreach into civilian affairs that could regress the country’s democracy and human rights.
Prabowo, a former Army general and defense minister, led the first ever National Defense Council (DPN) meeting at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Friday, during which he spoke up about his intentions to continue improving the nation’s defense capabilities to better protect the country amid rising geopolitical tensions.
“Defense is vital for our country, so much so that in the preamble of our [1945] Constitution, the first national goal is to protect the entire Indonesian nation and all of Indonesia's territory,” Prabowo said.
The DPN was created through a presidential decree signed only last December, despite its formation being mandated some 23 years ago by the 2002 State Defense Law.
Defense Minister Sjafrie Samsoeddin, who is also the DPN’s executive chairman, said during the meeting last week that the council has a responsibility to propose strategic solutions to a wide array of issues affecting the country’s sovereignty.
“In the context of national defense, the DPN plays a role in formulating the nation’s defense policies, at least for the next five years,” Sjafrie said, as quoted by a release from the Presidential Secretariat.
In a meeting with commanders of military units from all three armed services later that day, Prabowo reiterated his wish to bolster the country’s defense, saying that the state’s main responsibility is to defend its own people.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.