Jakarta Post
Prabowo signs regulation establishing defense council

President Prabowo Subianto has signed Presidential Regulation No. 202/2024 to establish the National Defense Council (DPN), which will formulate strategic policies covering geostrategy, geopolitics and geoeconomics, as well as the deployment of state defense components.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

Firm salute: Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto (left) salutes President Prabowo Subianto before signing a document on his appointment as the National Defense Council secretary at the State Palace on Dec. 12. Prabowo also officiated Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as the council's executive chairman. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Umar)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 202/2024 on the National Defense Council (DPN), which was dated on Dec. 14, Antara news reported on Monday.

The State Secretariat uploaded a copy of the document into its JIDH database on Sunday.

The establishment of the DPN was stipulated by Article 15 of Law No. 3/2002 on State Defense.

The Perpres Chapter I deals with the position, duties and functions of the new council, with Article 1 stating the council is a non-structural institution led by the President.

Article 2 of the Perpres stipulates that DPN has the duties of providing considerations and creating policy solutions to determine policies in strategic national defense, covering state sovereignty, territorial integrity and nation security.

Article 3 outlines the more detailed duties, such as formulating integrated strategic policies as a guidance for ministries, state institutions and the public in carrying out their own duties and responsibilities to support state defense; formulating integrated strategic policies on the deployment of state defense components in cases of mobilization and demobilization; assessing the risks of state defense policies; and formulating policy solutions on geostrategy, geopolitics and geo-economics.

Chapter II, which organizes the council structure with Article 4, states that the council consists of chairman, permanent members and non-permanent members.  

Islamic world unity important to support Gaza, Prabowo says

Sounding the alarm: Why the TNI is 'recruiting' senior officers for 200 civilian posts

Lessons from Korea

Govt tells SOE banks to help bankrupt textile firm

Islamic world unity important to support Gaza, Prabowo says

Sounding the alarm: Why the TNI is 'recruiting' senior officers for 200 civilian posts

Lessons from Korea

Govt tells SOE banks to help bankrupt textile firm

More in Indonesia

 View more
Hello holidays: A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11.
Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays
Tourists flock to Kuta Beach in Bali to watch the sun set on May 31, 2023.
Archipelago

Responders evacuate tourists from flood-hit hotels, villas in Bali
Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform ‘asar’ (afternoon prayer) on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi bus terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on the sidelines of a ceremony to renew their allegiance to the Indonesian state. The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events prompted when the group’s leaders announced the terrorist group’s self-disbandment in June.
Politics

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

Highlight
.
Economy

Ministry sees positive tourism outlook, prompting quality tourism
High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Editorial

VAT hike with cashback
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the announcement of 2024 regional head candidates nominated by the party at the party's headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2024.
Politics

Megawati, Jokowi feud intensifies after his dismissal

The Latest

 View more
Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays
Archipelago

Responders evacuate tourists from flood-hit hotels, villas in Bali
Regulations

Job Creation Law fails to ease environment rules, businesses say
Politics

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines
Politics

Prabowo signs regulation establishing defense council
Jakarta

Commuters oppose the plan to remove Transjakarta Corridor 1 route
Society

Deaths continue amid poor road, trucking safety
Economy

RI secures $7.5b in fresh investment pledges from China
The Jakarta Post
