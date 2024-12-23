Prabowo signs regulation establishing defense council

Firm salute: Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto (left) salutes President Prabowo Subianto before signing a document on his appointment as the National Defense Council secretary at the State Palace on Dec. 12. Prabowo also officiated Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as the council's executive chairman. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Umar)

Firm salute: Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto (left) salutes President Prabowo Subianto before signing a document on his appointment as the National Defense Council secretary at the State Palace on Dec. 12. Prabowo also officiated Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as the council's executive chairman. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Umar)

President Prabowo Subianto has signed Presidential Regulation No. 202/2024 to establish the National Defense Council (DPN), which will formulate strategic policies covering geostrategy, geopolitics and geoeconomics, as well as the deployment of state defense components.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 202/2024 on the National Defense Council (DPN), which was dated on Dec. 14, Antara news reported on Monday.

The State Secretariat uploaded a copy of the document into its JIDH database on Sunday.

The establishment of the DPN was stipulated by Article 15 of Law No. 3/2002 on State Defense.

The Perpres Chapter I deals with the position, duties and functions of the new council, with Article 1 stating the council is a non-structural institution led by the President.

Article 2 of the Perpres stipulates that DPN has the duties of providing considerations and creating policy solutions to determine policies in strategic national defense, covering state sovereignty, territorial integrity and nation security.

Article 3 outlines the more detailed duties, such as formulating integrated strategic policies as a guidance for ministries, state institutions and the public in carrying out their own duties and responsibilities to support state defense; formulating integrated strategic policies on the deployment of state defense components in cases of mobilization and demobilization; assessing the risks of state defense policies; and formulating policy solutions on geostrategy, geopolitics and geo-economics.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Chapter II, which organizes the council structure with Article 4, states that the council consists of chairman, permanent members and non-permanent members.