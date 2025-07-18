Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration

A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T he government has decided to hold this year’s Independence Day celebration in Jakarta, despite President Prabowo Subianto's earlier pledge to mark the occasion in the future capital of Nusantara, raising fresh questions about the long-term commitment to his predecessor’s flagship project.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) chair Hasan Nasbi confirmed during a press briefing on Wednesday that the State Secretariat had formed the organizing committee for the Aug. 17 event, with the PCO also involved in the preparations.

“The Independence Day celebration will be held in Jakarta,” Hasan firmly stated.

Last year, such a celebration was held simultaneously in Jakarta and Nusantara. Then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who launched the capital relocation megaproject, attended the ceremony in Nusantara, alongside then–defense minister and president-elect Prabowo.

At the time, when asked whether future celebrations would continue in the new capital, Prabowo responded, “Insya Allah [God willing], it will be celebrated again here.”

However, Deputy State Secretary Juri Ardiantoro explained on Thursday that the decision to keep the celebration in Jakarta was made to avoid disrupting ongoing construction in Nusantara.