Police hold another case review on Jokowi’s diploma case

The case review on Wednesday was held by the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) following a request from the complainant to re-examine the case pertaining to the authenticity of the former president’s diploma.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 10, 2025 Published on Jul. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-07-09T20:10:20+07:00

Telematics expert Roy Suryo (center) talks to journalists at the National Police's Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) headquarters in Jakarta on July 9, after attending a case review pertaining to the authenticity of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's university diploma. Telematics expert Roy Suryo (center) talks to journalists at the National Police's Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) headquarters in Jakarta on July 9, after attending a case review pertaining to the authenticity of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's university diploma. (Antara/Fathul Habib Sholeh)

he controversy over the authenticity of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s diploma has entered a new stage as the police launch a special review on the case and question expert witnesses who claimed that the document was fake.

On Wednesday, the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) summoned Roy Suryo, a telematics expert and former youth and sports minister who has long questioned the diploma’s authenticity, as one of the expert witnesses for the case review.

After the review session at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, he told reporters that he had presented an explanation of evidence to support his claims.

“[We presented] an error level analysis of a picture of Jokowi’s diploma, which showed anomalies and suggested the document had been manipulated or edited,” Roy said.

“The photo used in the diploma is also fake. We used facial comparison tools and the result did not match with his recent photos, but rather matched with someone else’s.”

Accompanying Roy on Wednesday were Rismon Sianipar, forensic analyst and lecturer at Mataram University in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), as well as legal practitioner Muhammad Taufiq, who filed a lawsuit alleging Jokowi of falsifying his high school and university diplomas with the Surakarta District Court.

Roy said the team compared Jokowi’s diploma with three similar documents issued to fellow alumni from the same cohort at Gadjah Mada University’s Forestry Department, where Jokowi was reportedly enrolled in 1980 and had graduated by 1985.

