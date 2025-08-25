TheJakartaPost

Deputy manpower minister’s arrest opens door for cabinet reshuffle

The arrest of former deputy manpower minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan in a corruption case could mark a turning point for President Prabowo Subianto’s new administration, testing his anticorruption drive while giving him an opening to refresh his cabinet.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, August 25, 2025

Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (center) walks to a prisoner transfer van on Aug. 22 at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The antigraft body named the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certifications at the Manpower Ministry. Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (center) walks to a prisoner transfer van on Aug. 22 at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The antigraft body named the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certifications at the Manpower Ministry. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

he arrest of former deputy manpower minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan in a corruption case could mark a turning point for President Prabowo Subianto’s young administration, testing his anticorruption drive while giving him an opening to refresh his cabinet.

Immanuel, widely known as Noel, was arrested last Thursday by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in the alleged extortion scheme tied to workplace safety certifications at the manpower ministry and named a suspect a day later.

He is the first member of Prabowo’s cabinet to be arrested for corruption, less than a year after the administration took office.

Only hours after KPK declared Noel a suspect on Friday, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announced that the President had signed a decree removing Noel from his post, saying the government respected the ongoing legal process.

“The President hopes the case will serve as a lesson for all members of the cabinet and government officials,” Prasetyo said. “The President truly wants us all to work tirelessly in the fight against corruption.”

Noel has maintained innocence and is hoping to get clemency from Prabowo, but Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi made clear on Saturday that the President “will not protect any of his officials involved in corruption”.

Shifting power balance

