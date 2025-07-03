TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

The National Police have launched several digital initiatives aimed at improving their public image, including a new video-sharing platform called PoliceTube. However, critics argue that these efforts fall short of addressing the deeper issues underlying the erosion of public trust.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 3, 2025

Showcasing technology: Police robots perform during the National Police's 79th anniversary on July 1 at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. Showcasing technology: Police robots perform during the National Police's 79th anniversary on July 1 at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

he National Police have launched several digital initiatives aimed at improving their public image, including a new video-sharing platform called PoliceTube. However, critics argue that these efforts fall short of addressing the deeper issues underlying the erosion of public trust.

The PoliceTube platform, unveiled recently by the force’s Public Relations Division, showcases institutional achievements and public service messages. Modeled after YouTube, the site features a dark-gray interface with gold colors, aligned with the police’s visual identity.

“It aims to disseminate information, positive actions and achievements of the police in order to improve public trust in the National Police,” National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said on Wednesday.

Users can access the platform at policetube.com, register with their name and email, and upload content or interact with videos shared by police units nationwide.

The initiative was first announced last week by National Police Public Relations Division chief Insp. Gen. Sandi Nugroho, who said its development was carried out in collaboration with PT Digital Unggul Gemilang.

However, the public reaction has been tepid. Many social media users questioned the platform’s necessity and effectiveness in improving the police’s public image.

Read also: Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence

