SPIEF, Indonesia and a multipolar world

Between caution and potential: (From left to right) China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, President Prabowo Subianto, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Bahrain's National Security Advisor Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 20 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Reuters/Anton Vaganov)

Indonesia emerges as a self-conscious regional power who aspires to mediate between G7 and BRICS, using Russia to diversify alliances and reduce exclusive commercial dependence on China and the United States.

A t the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from June 18 to 21, President Prabowo Subianto personally led the Indonesian delegation.

He was joined by other heads of state and government representatives from the Global South. Western politicians and industries, normally present with a huge delegation, were absent for the third year in a row.

Prabowo met Russian President Vladimir Putin in private and described the meeting as “intense, cordial and productive”, and sanctioned the start of a collaboration on multiple fronts.

On the capital front, the two governments have formalized the creation of a multilateral investment fund with an initial capital of 2 billion euro (US$2.3 billion) whose major shareholders will be the sovereign wealth fund Danantara and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). At the same time, the Russia-Indonesia Direct Investment Platform (RIDNIP) was also launched.

The two instruments aim to finance structural and technological projects in both countries, such as infrastructure, energy, digital and aggrotech, promoting technology transfer, economic resilience and sustainable industrial development.

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU, composed of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) is expected to be signed before the end of 2025. The trend in commerce between Indonesia and EAEU already increased from March 2024 to March 2025 by 85 percent, for a total of $1.6 billion.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Indonesia has also signed another 30 effective agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in agro-industry, renewable energy, digital innovation and tourism. Additionally, future plans have been signed for Arctic development, semiconductors and space technologies.