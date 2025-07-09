SPIEF, Indonesia and a multipolar world

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Indonesia emerges as a self-conscious regional power who aspires to mediate between G7 and BRICS, using Russia to diversify alliances and reduce exclusive commercial dependence on China and the United States.
t the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from June 18 to 21, President Prabowo Subianto personally led the Indonesian delegation.
He was joined by other heads of state and government representatives from the Global South. Western politicians and industries, normally present with a huge delegation, were absent for the third year in a row.
Prabowo met Russian President Vladimir Putin in private and described the meeting as “intense, cordial and productive”, and sanctioned the start of a collaboration on multiple fronts.
On the capital front, the two governments have formalized the creation of a multilateral investment fund with an initial capital of 2 billion euro (US$2.3 billion) whose major shareholders will be the sovereign wealth fund Danantara and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). At the same time, the Russia-Indonesia Direct Investment Platform (RIDNIP) was also launched.
The two instruments aim to finance structural and technological projects in both countries, such as infrastructure, energy, digital and aggrotech, promoting technology transfer, economic resilience and sustainable industrial development.
A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU, composed of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) is expected to be signed before the end of 2025. The trend in commerce between Indonesia and EAEU already increased from March 2024 to March 2025 by 85 percent, for a total of $1.6 billion.
Indonesia has also signed another 30 effective agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in agro-industry, renewable energy, digital innovation and tourism. Additionally, future plans have been signed for Arctic development, semiconductors and space technologies.
