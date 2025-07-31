TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Police find no crime in diplomat’s death
Attack on prayer house injures children, sparks outrage over state inaction

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Police find no crime in diplomat’s death
Attack on prayer house injures children, sparks outrage over state inaction

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

'Sunting' exhibit on Indonesian women: Tribute or tokenism?

The recent exhibition at the National Museum that aimed to celebrate women in Indonesian history carries a title with multiple meanings, including "to edit", but in this case, it could also mean "to edit out".

Julia Suryakusuma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, July 31, 2025 Published on Jul. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-07-30T09:05:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Visitors observe ‘kebaya’ (traditional blouse), textiles and other objects displayed on April 21, 2025, in Sunting: Jejak Perempuan Indonesia Penggerak Perubahan (Edit: Footprints of Indonesian women as drivers of change), an exhibition to commemorate Kartini Day that runs until July 31 at the National Museum in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of National Museum) Visitors observe ‘kebaya’ (traditional blouse), textiles and other objects displayed on April 21, 2025, in Sunting: Jejak Perempuan Indonesia Penggerak Perubahan (Edit: Footprints of Indonesian women as drivers of change), an exhibition to commemorate Kartini Day that runs until July 31 at the National Museum in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of National Museum) (National Museum/-)

Sometimes, it so happens that the name of an event is very appropriate, but not for the reasons the organizer intended.

This was the case with the Sunting exhibition, held at the National Museum from April 21 to July 31. Its subtitle: “Footprints of Women as Drivers of Change”. So original, right? (See ‘Sunting’: A tribute to the women who shaped Indonesia, The Jakarta Post, May 13.)

The exhibition’s name was inspired by Soenting Melajoe, the first women’s newspaper in the Malay world, which was founded in 1912 by Rohana Kudus (Dec. 20, 1994-Aug. 17, 1972), the first female journalist in the region.

Why? Purportedly due to the importance of women’s role in literacy and history. Really?

In addition to referring to the newspaper, sunting also refers to a type of headdress for Sumatran women that “enhances their appearance and indicates their status, where they are expected to act with dignity and exhibit good behavior”.

The sunting headdress weighs 3-5 kilograms, which you can imagine restricts blood flow to the brain as well as general mobility. Wearing sunting is not actually a symbol of honor, as it requires the wearer to behave in accordance with narrow and strict socially prescribed traditional gender roles. So what’s new?

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Other reasons cited by the organizers included philosophical, historical and metaphorical explanations, arguing that sunting is “a symbol of change and restructuring, which is relevant to the role of women in shaping a new direction for society”.

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare

Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

South Jakarta prosecutors detain three in TaniHub graft probe

Acknowledging our dark past

‘Design Matters Lab’ transforms waste into wonder

New TNI Law strengthens hegemonic masculinity in Indonesia

Femicide has to be distinguished from normal murder, Rights groups demand

Related Article

South Jakarta prosecutors detain three in TaniHub graft probe

Acknowledging our dark past

‘Design Matters Lab’ transforms waste into wonder

New TNI Law strengthens hegemonic masculinity in Indonesia

Femicide has to be distinguished from normal murder, Rights groups demand

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare

Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Opinion

 View more
Visitors observe ‘kebaya’ (traditional blouse), textiles and other objects displayed on April 21, 2025, in Sunting: Jejak Perempuan Indonesia Penggerak Perubahan (Edit: Footprints of Indonesian women as drivers of change), an exhibition to commemorate Kartini Day that runs until July 31 at the National Museum in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of National Museum)
Academia

'Sunting' exhibit on Indonesian women: Tribute or tokenism?
(-/-)
Academia

Did we just sell our privacy to the US?
President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo speaks with the media after the departure ceremony of the National Disaster Management Agency's (BNPB) mission to deliver humanitarian aid, 60 tonnes of medical and hygiene supplies on two planes, to Egypt for Palestinian refugees and Sudan at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta on April 3, 2024.
Opinion

Analysis: Jokowi, PSI forge mutually beneficial alliance

Highlight
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on July 7, 2025.
Americas

Trump trade deal may present geopolitical challenges for Indonesia
Evacuees rest at an evacuation center in the Thai border province of Surin on July 28, 2025. Thailand and Cambodia's leaders agreed to an “unconditional“ ceasefire on July 28, after five days of combat along their jungle-clad frontier that has killed at least 36 people.
Editorial

ASEAN diplomacy delivers
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Economy

Government questions Trump’s new 15-20 percent ‘world tariff’ plan

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pertamina ‘ready’ to tap disputed Ambalat block, awaits greenlight
Asia & Pacific

Millions return home as Pacific tsunami warnings lifted
Companies

China flags concerns over potential security risks in Nvidia's H20 chips
Science & Tech

Chinese sub discovers deepest-ever creatures 10 kilometers undersea
Regulations

Govt seeks to boost oil output with MSMEs operating old wells
Markets

Trump excludes raw copper from 50 percent tariff
Asia & Pacific

Anwar says Trump to attend ASEAN summit in October
Europe

Over 120 flights disrupted by UK tech glitch
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

'Sunting' exhibit on Indonesian women: Tribute or tokenism?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.