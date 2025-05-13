TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
‘Sunting’: A tribute to the women who shaped Indonesia

The exhibition follows the footsteps of women who were instrumental to national development through their contributions in education, medicine and journalism.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 13, 2025

‘Sunting’: A tribute to the women who shaped Indonesia Female perspective: Several front pages of women’s newspaper 'Soenting Melajoe’ are showcased on May 2, 2025, as part of Sunting: Jejak Perempuan Indonesia Penggerak Perubahan (Edit: Footprints of Indonesian women as drivers of change), an exhibition celebrating women’s contributions to national development that opened on Kartini Day and runs until July 31 at the National Museum in Central Jakarta. (JP/Nur Janti) (JP/Nur Janti)

13th-century statue of Prajnaparamita, the Buddhist goddess of wisdom, welcomes visitors to a new exhibition at the National Museum in Central Jakarta titled Sunting: Jejak Perempuan Indonesia Penggerak Perubahan (Sunting: Footprints of Indonesian women as drivers of change).

According to the Negarakretagama manuscript, the statue is a representation of Queen Gayatri Rajapatni, who was known for her wisdom and influence on leading figures of the Majapahit Empire. These include her mentee, the powerful military leader and mahapatih (prime minister) Gajah Mada and her grandson Hayam Wuruk, the reigning king during the height of the empire.

It also represents women’s influence in ancient times and as such, marks the starting point of the historical journey presented in the exhibition, which opened on April 21 in conjunction with Kartini Day and runs until July 31.

The gallery featuring ancient objects is followed by a section that highlights the contributions of women pioneers during the colonial era in education, medicine and journalism.

A letterbox belonging to Kartini, the eyeglasses of educational reformer Nyi Hadjar Dewantara, the photo album of physician Marie Thomas and articles by journalist Roehana Koeddoes are all on display.

The exhibition was named after Soenting Melajoe, a women’s newspaper Roehana founded in 1912 in West Sumatra. The word soenting refers to a traditional female headdress, but it also means to edit.

“The women's stories featured in this exhibition, including Roehana Koeddoes’s, represent the spirit of 'editing', meaning they reshaped their lives, communities and nation through various acts of struggle,” said exhibition curator Sabila Duhita Drijono.

