TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
What if protest in Central Java small town could be a warning for Jakarta elite?
Massive protest erupts in Pati demanding regent’s resignation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
What if protest in Central Java small town could be a warning for Jakarta elite?
Massive protest erupts in Pati demanding regent’s resignation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Artistic heritage meets modern beats at 2025 ‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’

Music director Elwin Hendrijanto says the show will fuse contemporary arrangements with traditional sounds like Kalimantan’s Karungut and the Batak song “Rambadia”.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 13, 2025 Published on Aug. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-08-11T11:12:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A promotional poster for 'Pagelaran Sabang Merauke', a theatrical performance that blends traditional Indonesian arts with a modern touch. A promotional poster for 'Pagelaran Sabang Merauke', a theatrical performance that blends traditional Indonesian arts with a modern touch. (Pagelaransabangmerauke.com/-)

A

grand cultural performance titled Pagelaran Sabang Merauke: Hikayat Nusantara, scheduled for Aug. 23 and 24, will feature 28 traditional musical pieces reimagined with modern orchestration.

Music director Elwin Hendrijanto said the show would blend contemporary arrangements with traditional sounds from across the archipelago, including Karungut from Kalimantan, the Batak song “Rambadia” and other regional melodies.

He added that each character in the show would be accompanied by custom-composed music. One highlight is the theme for Yuyu Kangkang, the antagonist from the Javanese folktale Ande-Ande Lumut, whose soundtrack fuses dangdut with electronic and modern beats.

“This process reaffirms just how incredibly rich Indonesia’s artistic heritage is, and how much of it remains unexplored,” Elwin said.

More than 600 artists will take part in the performance, including conductor Avip Priatna and traditional musician Dunung Basuki. At least 10 singers are slated to perform, among them Yura Yunita, Roland Rogers and the rock band Padi Reborn.

Avip, who also leads the Jakarta Concert Orchestra, Batavia Madrigal Singers and The Resonanz Children’s Choir, said the show will feature 60 orchestral instruments alongside 50 traditional instruments to create a grand cultural experience.

He added that 60 singers from the Batavia Madrigal Singers and 32 children from The Resonanz Children’s Choir will sing while performing choreography on stage.

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Related Articles

Artistic heritage meets modern beats at 2025 ‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’

Filmmaker Kamila Andini invited to join Academy

Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture

Consumer spending flattens during Ramadan

The rise and stagnation of digital banks

Related Article

Artistic heritage meets modern beats at 2025 ‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’

Filmmaker Kamila Andini invited to join Academy

Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture

Consumer spending flattens during Ramadan

The rise and stagnation of digital banks

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

More in Culture

 View more
Futuristic Semar: Cast members of 'Mencari Semar' pose with director Rangga Riantiarno (top, third left), scenographer Deden Bulqini (top, fourth left), Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation’s program manager Billy Gamaliel (top, center) and Teater Koma’s cofounder Ratna Riantiarno (top, fourth right) on July 31, 2025, after attending a press conference at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta. JP/Sylviana Hamdani
Art & Culture

‘Mencari Semar’: Teater Koma seeks ancient wisdom in the digital age
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour“ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States. The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour.
Entertainment

Taylor Swift says 'Showgirl' album reflects joy of recent tour
Healthy strides: A man checks his phone while running at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno sports complex during Car Free Day on July 27, 2025.
Culture

The ‘joki’ Strava phenomenon: Faking running stats for flex

Highlight
Members of grassroot groups stage protest on Aug. 13, 2025 outside Pati Regent Sudewo's office in Central Java. Protestors call for Sudewo's immediate resignation amid a wave of controversy sparked by his widely criticized policies.
Politics

Indonesia’s nationalism project ‘unfinished’
Human rights activists participate in the 873rd Kamisan rally on Aug. 14, 2025, in front of a banner celebrating the 80th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence near the State Palace in Central Jakarta. Held every Thursday since 2007, the Kamisan highlights past human rights violations, such as those that occurred during then-president Soeharto’s New Order regime.
Editorial

The age of nationalism
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Regulations

Consumer groups urge BI not to invade privacy with Payment ID

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
Markets

IDX Composite index briefly breaches 8,000 to set new all-time high
Politics

Jokowi’s presidency ushered in ‘authoritarian revival’
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia rejects Netanyahu’s Greater Israel vision
Politics

MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Archipelago

Seven victims of massive protests in Pati getting better
Economy

China's factory output, retail sales growth slump in blow to economy
Art & Culture

‘Mencari Semar’: Teater Koma seeks ancient wisdom in the digital age
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Artistic heritage meets modern beats at 2025 ‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.