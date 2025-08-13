Artistic heritage meets modern beats at 2025 ‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’

Music director Elwin Hendrijanto says the show will fuse contemporary arrangements with traditional sounds like Kalimantan’s Karungut and the Batak song “Rambadia”.

A grand cultural performance titled Pagelaran Sabang Merauke: Hikayat Nusantara, scheduled for Aug. 23 and 24, will feature 28 traditional musical pieces reimagined with modern orchestration.

Music director Elwin Hendrijanto said the show would blend contemporary arrangements with traditional sounds from across the archipelago, including Karungut from Kalimantan, the Batak song “Rambadia” and other regional melodies.

He added that each character in the show would be accompanied by custom-composed music. One highlight is the theme for Yuyu Kangkang, the antagonist from the Javanese folktale Ande-Ande Lumut, whose soundtrack fuses dangdut with electronic and modern beats.

“This process reaffirms just how incredibly rich Indonesia’s artistic heritage is, and how much of it remains unexplored,” Elwin said.

More than 600 artists will take part in the performance, including conductor Avip Priatna and traditional musician Dunung Basuki. At least 10 singers are slated to perform, among them Yura Yunita, Roland Rogers and the rock band Padi Reborn.

Avip, who also leads the Jakarta Concert Orchestra, Batavia Madrigal Singers and The Resonanz Children’s Choir, said the show will feature 60 orchestral instruments alongside 50 traditional instruments to create a grand cultural experience.

He added that 60 singers from the Batavia Madrigal Singers and 32 children from The Resonanz Children’s Choir will sing while performing choreography on stage.