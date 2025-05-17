TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Rethinking Indonesia’s commitment to UN Women's agenda

The current administration has signaled very little as regards the greater representation of women as part of Indonesia's foreign policy agenda, more specifically the processes of diplomacy, peacebuilding and decision-making in the security sector.

Vrameswari Omega Wati (The Jakarta Post)
Bielefield, Germany
Sat, May 17, 2025 Published on May. 16, 2025

Female soldiers stand at attention on Aug. 31, 2018, as they prepare to deploy as part of the Indonesian contingent on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lebanon.

lmost 25 years ago, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), an important agenda and a key milestone to amplify and elevate women’s voices, participation and leadership.

The status of women and their involvement in decision-making hold the potential to shape a state’s peacefulness. Hudson et al. argue that the low representation of women in foreign policy is detrimental to peace, while their greater participation can lead to more innovative approaches to peace and security. This is supported by historical examples, such as the mass mobilization of women during the 1961 anti-nuclear protest in the United States.

The WPS agenda is not merely a piece of paper produced through prolonged multilateral negotiations. It represents transformative change, a commitment that even the UN sometimes fails to fulfill.

Two and a half decades later, meaningful global progress has been made in promoting the role of women in peacebuilding. And yet, this year has also witnessed a significant setback.

In April, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the cancellation of a program related to women’s roles in the security sector. Ironically, President Donald Trump signed the WPS Act into law during his first term in 2017. This was an unusual bipartisan move that supported women’s participation in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and efforts to counter violent extremism.

In addition, Executive Order 14169 has affected US foreign aid across numerous sectors, including humanitarian assistance, worsening the situation for women and children in conflict areas, according to a UN report.

Today, even such commitments appear to be weakening, especially in countries that once positioned themselves at the forefront of promoting the WPS agenda.

Members of Yogyakarta’s Wayang Kulit (shadow puppet) theater group, Sanggar Widya Pramana, sing and play gamelan instruments on Feb. 9 during a performance of the Hindu heroic tale, Ramayana at The Local Market, organized by non-profit Kuka Indonesia which supports education for underprivileged communities, in Jakarta.
Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction
Female soldiers stand at attention on Aug. 31, 2018, as they prepare to deploy as part of the Indonesian contingent on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lebanon.
Rethinking Indonesia’s commitment to UN Women's agenda
Congolese refugees gather for a possible chance to receive aid during a food distribution operation on May 7 at the Musenyi refugee site in Giharo. Since January 2025, more than 71,000 people fleeing ongoing violence in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo have crossed into Burundi, its largest refugee influx in decades, the United Nations says.
Mutually assured development destruction

Intan Jaya regency is marked with the red line.
Central Papua rocked by fresh unrest
Indonesian soccer fans watch in a large screen the live broadcast of the pre-Olympic play-off match between Indonesia and Guinea for final spot in the mens Olympic soccer tournament at Paris 2024, outside the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on May 9, 2024.
Show red cards for bad fans
Tourists flock Kuta beach in Bali at sunset on May 31, 2023.
Hotels demand crackdown on unlicensed rentals in Bali

