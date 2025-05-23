TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
A Fold in Time: Southeast Asia's women artists explore identity, history

The relatively small exhibition features 12 women artists who use a varying range of mediums in a diversity of artistic expressions to explore collective realities.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, May 23, 2025 Published on May. 22, 2025

A Fold in Time: Southeast Asia's women artists explore identity, history 'Lake & Copper' (2024) by Aimi Kaiya. Acrylic, acrylic ink, gold mica flake and black mica flake on Leonardesca linen, 40 x 30 centimeters. (Isaartanddesign.com/-)

A

Fold in Time, a group exhibition now showing at ISA Art Gallery in Central Jakarta, is the result of a cross-border collaboration between leading contemporary art spaces in the region: MONO in Manila, Richard Koh Fine Art with bases in Singapore and Bangkok and ISA Art Gallery.

Coming at a time when the focus on Southeast Asia is strongly gaining momentum, A Fold in Time opened in Manila and will travel to Singapore after Jakarta.

While issues of identity, history, memory, preservation and boundaries might mark the artists’ diverse conceptual premises, the collective realities of the past, present and future are inextricably intertwined with the diversity of artistic expression.

The exhibition features only 12 artists, and its relatively small size offers an unexpectedly intimate view of their varied techniques, materials and levels of exploration. Painting appears to be central to the works of some artists, yet the focus is on materiality, technology and contemporary realities.

The compositions of Thai artist Aimi Kaiya, born in 1989, though semi-minimalist and modest in scale, are imbued with rich, vivid color. She employs a mix of mediums – acrylic, acrylic ink and gold and black mica flakes – on Leondesca linen. A gritty surface texture and rough edges define her signature style, as seen in Lake & Copper and Sky Mines in this exhibition.

'Sky Mines' (2024) by Aimi Kaiya. Acrylic, acrylic ink, gold mica flake and black mica flake on Leonardesca Italian linen, 40 x 30 centimeters.
'Sky Mines' (2024) by Aimi Kaiya. Acrylic, acrylic ink, gold mica flake and black mica flake on Leonardesca Italian linen, 40 x 30 centimeters. (Isaartanddesign.com/-)

Myanmar artist Wah Nu holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the National University of Arts and Culture in Yangon. While she often collaborates with her husband on large-scale installations, here, however, personal emotions dominate in dreamlike clouds that seem to meander in the sky while imagining the sea beneath in Cloud and the Sea (acrylic on canvas, 48.8 x 61.2 centimeters).

The Jakarta Post
