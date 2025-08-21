Cikini 82: Reviving heritage, creating connections

Restoring legacy: Architect Arya Triadi stands in front of the main house at Cikini 82. It took him one year and 10 months to renovate the 2,950-square-meter heritage site. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

A historic residence at Jl. Cikini Raya No. 82 in Jakarta, once neglected, has been restored and transformed into a vibrant creative space that celebrates Indonesia’s enduring legacy.

A s Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, it is worth remembering Achmad Soebardjo. He secured Sukarno and Hatta’s release during the Rengasdengklok incident, helped draft the independence text and became the country’s first foreign minister. His home at Jl. Cikini Raya No. 82 in Central Jakarta briefly served as the first foreign affairs ministry.

After his passing, the house was handed down to his children. But over the years, the vast estate became harder to maintain and gradually deteriorated. What had once been a landmark of national history faded into the background of a city rushing toward modernity.

Now the mansion has been restored to life. Its tall doors open again to visitors, and within its walls people gather to exchange ideas, to work and to create. A house steeped in the spirit of Indonesia’s independence is now finding new life as a creative space in Jakarta’s cultural landscape.

“This house was built in 1860,” said architect Arya Triadi, who led its restoration, during an interview on Aug. 14. “It bears the hallmarks of classical colonial architecture, a grand, solid structure that once stood as a symbol of power.”

Originally home to a Dutch family, the mansion changed hands in 1942 during the Japanese invasion. As Dutch residents fled, many sold their homes at bargain prices. That year, Achmad Soebardjo acquired the property and moved in with his family.

Decades later, the house passed to his fifth child, Dewi Seribudiarti. Maintaining the 2,950-square-meter estate proved difficult, and she considered selling. But without heritage status, she feared it might be demolished.

The turning point came when lawyer Lukas Budiono spotted the house while cycling past. Captivated, he stopped to take photos. Dewi noticed, stepped outside and invited him in.