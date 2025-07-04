TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Financing for development must account for women

Women’s options for improving their own economic circumstances are limited, not least because of limited access to finance.

María Fernanda Espinosa and Anita Bhatia (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Seville, Spain
Fri, July 4, 2025 Published on Jul. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-07-03T12:06:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024. A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

T

he Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) is taking place at a time of escalating debt crises, rising poverty, declining food security and proliferating climate-related damage. These crises are all exacerbated by deep reductions in official development assistance (ODA), and they all disproportionately affect women and girls, especially in developing countries.

Almost half of humanity, 3.4 billion people, now live in countries that direct more revenues toward servicing interest on debt than toward education or health, where a lack of investment directly undermines economic opportunities for women and girls. Moreover, only 5 percent of ODA goes toward programs with gender equality as the principal objective.

Women’s options for improving their own economic circumstances are limited, not least because of limited access to finance. The total finance gap for women-led micro, small and medium-size enterprises is an estimated US$1.7 trillion. Women running medium-sized enterprises, in particular, struggle to access both venture capital to support growth, and working capital, to support day-to-day operations. Some 740 million women worldwide lack access even to a bank account.

Compounding the problem is unequal access to the internet, which is essential for financial and digital literacy. It does not help that women continue to dedicate a disproportionate amount of time to unpaid care work, which, if properly compensated, would add at least $10.8 trillion per year to the global economy. Female labor force participation amounts to just under 47 percent globally, compared with 72 percent for men.

These problems are set to worsen. For starters, the algorithms underpinning AI tools, which are being used in a growing range of areas, from assessing creditworthiness to making hiring decisions, may perpetuate existing biases. 

Furthermore, many developing economies will struggle to create enough jobs for their burgeoning youth populations: while 1.2 billion people are set to reach working age within the next decade, only 420 million jobs are expected to be created. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Young women are more likely than young men to be left out. At the current rate of progress, it will take 134 years to close the global gender pay gap.

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Related Articles

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

AI, humanity and the utopian choice

Nadin Amizah and our questions about a fatherless country

Cement industry takes hit from slowdown in construction, govt spending

Related Article

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

AI, humanity and the utopian choice

Nadin Amizah and our questions about a fatherless country

Cement industry takes hit from slowdown in construction, govt spending

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

More in Opinion

 View more
A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024.
Academia

Financing for development must account for women
Surfers carry their board past chairs and umbrellas along Kuta Beach near Denpasar, Bali, on March 14, 2023.
Academia

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave
A participant takes the 2025 Computer-Based Written Exam for the National Selection Based on Test (UTBK-SNBT) at Diponegoro University (UNDIP), Tembalang, Semarang, Central Java, on April 30, 2025
Academia

Asian universities rise in global sustainability leadership rankings

Highlight
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025.
Politics

Lawmakers signal resistance against Constitutional Court’s split-election ruling
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Reforming the electoral system
A picture shows the Rumah Sakit Indonesia hospital in Gaza City on November 1, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Director of Indonesia Hospital in Gaza killed in Israeli airstrike

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Trump disappointed by call with Putin
Science & Tech

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue
Academia

Financing for development must account for women
Markets

Stocks wobble, dollar edges down with tariff deadline in focus
Americas

EPA puts 139 employees on leave after they criticized Trump's policies
Academia

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave
Culture and Entertainment

Jakarta: A ‘city of cinema’ in the making
Archipelago

Rescuers widen search for missing after ferry sinks near Bali
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Financing for development must account for women

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.