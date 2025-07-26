TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August
SFMP 2.0: Tracking a decade of sustainability in action
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August
SFMP 2.0: Tracking a decade of sustainability in action
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

'Maid’: A mirror to women’s struggles in Indonesia

The domestic workers protection bill has been proposed since 2004 but remains unpassed, putting the rights and well-being of 4 million domestic workers across the country at stake.

Bambang Supriadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, July 26, 2025 Published on Jul. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-07-24T14:36:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protesters stage a hunger strike to urge the House of Representatives to pass the domestic worker protection bill in front of the legislative complex at Senayan, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14, 2023. Protesters stage a hunger strike to urge the House of Representatives to pass the domestic worker protection bill in front of the legislative complex at Senayan, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

M

aid was released nearly four years ago on Netflix, yet this limited series remains deeply relevant today. Adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, it unveils an unvarnished reality: Poverty is not merely about the lack of money, but the entanglement of people in systems that keep them poor.

The series received strong critical acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, it scored 93 percent on the Tomatometer with an average rating of 8.2/10, while on Metacritic, it gets 82 out of 100, indicating universal acclaim.

Viewers and critics praised Margaret Qualley’s portrayal of Alex, a character both fragile and resilient, and the script’s ability to blend grief, hope and biting social commentary. Unsurprisingly, Maid was nominated for multiple prestigious awards, including the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Alex, the protagonist, escapes an abusive partner with her young daughter. Yet her escape only traps her in the labyrinth of social welfare bureaucracy. The scene where Alex applies for government assistance, forced to repeatedly prove her poverty, lands a painful blow.

In the United States, often romanticized as a land of opportunity, Maid exposes structural poverty: The poor are forced to continuously validate their suffering, adding mental exhaustion to financial hardship.

Alex’s story resonates in Indonesia as well. According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data in March 2024, approximately 9.36 percent of Indonesians live below the poverty line, with female-headed households among the most vulnerable. Many social aid recipients struggle to access assistance due to convoluted bureaucracy, repeated verification or administrative barriers such as ID cards not matching their current address. Maid reminds us that welfare systems should be designed to empower, not to humiliate and keep people submissive.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Beyond poverty, Maid implicitly touches on child marriage. Alex, in her early 20s with a daughter, is portrayed as having been in a relationship with Sean since her teenage years. The emotional, economic and psychological unpreparedness in such early unions breeds violence and helplessness.

Popular

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August

Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August

Related Articles

Quick-handed Danantara

‘The White Lotus’ season 3: Stereotypes linger as buzz fades

Prabowo’s high-stakes gamble on Indonesia’s development

VP External Affairs Philip Morris: It takes a village to make smoke-free future a reality

Govt mulls pushing back VAT hike to roll out social aid first: Luhut

Related Article

Quick-handed Danantara

‘The White Lotus’ season 3: Stereotypes linger as buzz fades

Prabowo’s high-stakes gamble on Indonesia’s development

VP External Affairs Philip Morris: It takes a village to make smoke-free future a reality

Govt mulls pushing back VAT hike to roll out social aid first: Luhut

Popular

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August

Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August

More in Opinion

 View more
Increasing control: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on June 20 during a plenary session of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Academia

Indonesia has a history of illiberal democracy
Solid foothold: A padel player (left) hits a return on Feb. 8, 2025 during a tournament at the Padel Culture Club in Bandung, West Java. The racket sport, which combines elements of squash and tennis and traces its origins to Mexico, has been gaining popularity since it entered Indonesia via Bali around 2020.
Academia

Why Jakarta’s padel tax misses the mark, reinforces inequality
Protesters stage a hunger strike to urge the House of Representatives to pass the domestic worker protection bill in front of the legislative complex at Senayan, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14, 2023.
Academia

'Maid’: A mirror to women’s struggles in Indonesia

Highlight
People wait to donate blood, following the Thai Red Cross's nationwide call for donations, after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery amid their worst fighting in more than a decade, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Cambodia calls for ceasefire with Thailand after deadly clashes
Cambodian soldiers reload the BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in Preah Vihear province on July 24, 2025. Thailand launched air strikes on Cambodian military targets on July 24 as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery, killing a civilian, in a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbors.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia backs peaceful resolution in Thai-Cambodian border dispute
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) waves to crowds after hearing the verdict for his trial at the Corruption Court, Jakarta, on July 25, 2025. The panel of judges found him guilty of bribery and sentenced him to three years and 6 months in prison and paying a fine of Rp 250 million.
Politics

PDI-P’s Hasto sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for bribery

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump, EU chief to meet Sunday in push for trade deal
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan votes in high-stakes recall election
Environment

World's smallest snake makes big comeback
Society

New IESR study suggests policies to curb individual carbon footprints
Europe

Trade on agenda as Trump lands in Scotland for diplomacy, golf
Archipelago

Clash during controversial cleric Rizieq Shihab’s sermon leaves 15 injured
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu, Trump appear to abandon Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Hamas
Archipelago

Govt expands Sekolah Rakyat rollout despite challenges with existing schools
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

'Maid’: A mirror to women’s struggles in Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.