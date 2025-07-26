'Maid’: A mirror to women’s struggles in Indonesia

Protesters stage a hunger strike to urge the House of Representatives to pass the domestic worker protection bill in front of the legislative complex at Senayan, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

The domestic workers protection bill has been proposed since 2004 but remains unpassed, putting the rights and well-being of 4 million domestic workers across the country at stake.

M aid was released nearly four years ago on Netflix, yet this limited series remains deeply relevant today. Adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, it unveils an unvarnished reality: Poverty is not merely about the lack of money, but the entanglement of people in systems that keep them poor.

The series received strong critical acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, it scored 93 percent on the Tomatometer with an average rating of 8.2/10, while on Metacritic, it gets 82 out of 100, indicating universal acclaim.

Viewers and critics praised Margaret Qualley’s portrayal of Alex, a character both fragile and resilient, and the script’s ability to blend grief, hope and biting social commentary. Unsurprisingly, Maid was nominated for multiple prestigious awards, including the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Alex, the protagonist, escapes an abusive partner with her young daughter. Yet her escape only traps her in the labyrinth of social welfare bureaucracy. The scene where Alex applies for government assistance, forced to repeatedly prove her poverty, lands a painful blow.

In the United States, often romanticized as a land of opportunity, Maid exposes structural poverty: The poor are forced to continuously validate their suffering, adding mental exhaustion to financial hardship.

Alex’s story resonates in Indonesia as well. According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data in March 2024, approximately 9.36 percent of Indonesians live below the poverty line, with female-headed households among the most vulnerable. Many social aid recipients struggle to access assistance due to convoluted bureaucracy, repeated verification or administrative barriers such as ID cards not matching their current address. Maid reminds us that welfare systems should be designed to empower, not to humiliate and keep people submissive.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Beyond poverty, Maid implicitly touches on child marriage. Alex, in her early 20s with a daughter, is portrayed as having been in a relationship with Sean since her teenage years. The emotional, economic and psychological unpreparedness in such early unions breeds violence and helplessness.