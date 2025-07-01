Happy birthday, Polri: Does the ideal police officer exist?

Police officers stand in formation during a roll call at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta on May 9, 2025, ahead of a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls in the city. (Antara/Fauzan)

The 79th anniversary of the National Police offers a moment to reflect and introspect on the foundational values and principles of the policing institution as prescribed in the oaths officers take as members of Bhayangkara, or "vigilant quiescant" in Latin.

T here are at least three values that we can take from a birthday celebration. First, it is a moment to reflect on the journey of life. Second, it is a moment for evaluation, namely to review the achievements that have been obtained, and third, birthdays can be used as a moment to determine strategies or plans for future life.

That is why in the solemnity of a birthday celebration, we always pray and hope that we receive the blessing of God Almighty.

As an occasion to evaluate achievements, birthdays are also the right time to contemplate and introspect. In the context of the 79th anniversary of the National Police of Indonesia (Polri) on July 1, 2025, this introspection should reflect the questions we often hear from the public these days, namely: Does an ideal police officer still exist?

To answer this question, let us first review the philosophical basis of the existence of the National Police.

In the history of the nation’s police force, it is said that they exist because of the ideal of “Tata tenram kerta raharja”, namely a social order that is fulfilled in terms of peace and prosperity.

Parallel to that concept, the police institution is also present to guarantee the theory of basic human needs as put forward by American psychologist Abraham Maslow, from needs related to security, society, the individual and self-actualization to physiological needs, which include clothing and food.

Elements of Maslow's theory are also found in concept of “Tata tenram kerta raharja”, which requires the causality that there is no peace if it is not organized. No one can work peacefully if the situation is not peaceful. No one can live peacefully without work.